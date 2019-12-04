Christmas TV guide 2019: full festive schedule of what's on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and more

Have your say

Christmas is a time for giving, for spending time with family and friends, and reflecting on the past year.

It's also a time for sofa-bound TV binge-watching.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Christmas TV is just as big a part of the festive season as eating too much and making a fool of yourself at the office party.

Thankfully, broadcasters know this, and the 2019 schedules are likely to be as full as ever with viewing options.

So here’s our guide to the best festive (and not-so-festive) programming coming to TV, streaming and On Demand across Yorkshire over the month of December.

At the time of writing, while plenty of Christmas specials have been confirmed to be on over the festive season, the exact dates and times of their broadcast are yet to be set in stone.

We’ll update this list as new programmes are announced, and dates and times are confirmed, so check back regularly.

NOTE: When a programme is part of a series, we have only included the air date of its first episode. Repeats are also not included.

BBC One

Monday 9 December

Animal Park Christmas Specials (9.15am)

Sunday 15 December

Britain's Christmas Story (10.45am)

Sports Personality of the Year

Monday 16 December

Meet the Street at Christmas (9.15am)

A Berry Royal Christmas (8.30pm)

Sunday 22 December

A Christmas Carol (9pm)

Monday 23 December

A Question of Sport Christmas Special (7pm)

The Goes Wrong Show: The Spirit of Christmas (7.30pm)

Still Open All Hours Christmas Special (8.30pm)

Christmas Eve

Take Off with Bradley and Holly (8pm)

Not Going Out Christmas Special (10pm)

Christmas Day

Top of the Pops Christmas (11.35am)

The Snail and the Whale (2.30pm)

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special (4.40pm)​

Michael McIntyre's Big Christmas Show (6pm)

Call the Midwife Christmas Special (7pm)

Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special (8.30pm)

EastEnders (9.30pm)

Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special (10.30pm)

Boxing Day

​Mimi and the Mountain Dragon (3.20pm)

Worzel Gummidge: The Scarecrow of Scatterbrook (6.20pm)

Would I Lie to You? At Christmas (9.30pm)

Friday 27 December

Celebrity Mastermind (6.30pm)

Worzel Gummidge: The Green Man (7pm)

A Question of Sport at 50 (8.30pm)

Have I Got 2019 News for You (9.30pm)

Saturday 28 December

Celebrity Mastermind (5.30pm)

The Hit List Christmas Special (7.45pm)

Sunday 29 December

The Repair Shop At Christmas (7pm)

The Trial of Christine Keeler (9pm)

Monday 30 December

Top of the Pops New Year (4.45pm)

New Year's Eve

The Graham Norton Show: New Year's Eve Show (10.20pm)

Craig David Rocks Big Ben (11.35pm)

Date TBC

Dame Edna Rules the Waves

Death Comes as the End

Doctor Who

​Dracula

Miranda: My Such Fun Celebration

Pointless Celebrities Christmas Special

Seven Worlds, One Planet: Continents of Wonder

​Songs of Praise - Christmas Big Sing

Winter Animals

BBC Two

Thursday 12 December

Inside The Christmas Factory (8.55pm)

Monday 16 December

Cunk & Other Humans

Thursday 19 December

I'll Get This Christmas Special (10pm)

Friday 20 December

A Merry Tudor Christmas with Lucy Worsley (9pm)

The Hairy Bikers Home for Christmas - Aled Jones (5.15pm)

Saturday 21 December

Radio 2 In Concert: Robbie Williams (10.25pm)

Sunday 22 December

The Christmas Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan (9pm)

The Ranganation - Best Bits 2019 (10pm)

Monday 23 December

Snow Cats & Me

Hugh Grant: A Life On Screen (9pm)

Christmas Eve

Christmas University Challenge (7.30pm)

Dragons’ Den: Pitches To Riches​ (8pm)

Gareth Malone's Christmas Concert (9pm)

QI Christmas Special (10pm)

Christmas Day

Dolly Parton - Here I Am (8.30pm)

Kylie at Glastonbury 2019 (11.10pm)

Boxing Day

The Many Faces of Ronnie Barker (7pm)

Paddington: The Man Behind The Bear (9pm)

Saturday 28 December

Mystify: Michael Hutchence (9.20pm)

INXS : Live Baby Live (11pm)

Sunday 29 December

Top Gear Nepal Special (9pm)

Liam Gallagher: As it Was (10pm)

Monday 30 December

Only Connect Christmas Special (8pm)

Frankie Boyle's 2019 New World Order (10pm)

Charlie Brooker's 'Half a Decade' Wipe! (10.45pm)

New Year's Eve

Jools' Annual Hootenanny (11.15pm)

Date TBC

A Bear Called Paddington and A Man Called Michael

A Year In The Life Of A Year

Earth’s Tropical Islands

Eat The Years

In Search Of Dracula

Live at the Apollo Christmas Special

MasterChef: The Professionals Rematch 2019

Live at the Apollo Christmas Special

Romeo And Juliet : Beyond Words

ITV

Sunday 22 December

Dancing on Ice at Christmas

Sunday 24 December

​Dancing on Ice at Christmas

Date TBC

Ball and Boe : A Very Merry Christmas

Celebrity Catchphrase Christmas Special

Coronation Street at Christmas

​Emmerdale

Gordon, Gino and Fred : Christmas Roadtrip

In For a Penny Christmas Special

Nadia's Family Feasts Christmas Special

Nadia's Family Feasts New Year's Special

It's Not the Robbie Williams Christmas Show

Paul O’Grady: For The Love of Dogs at Christmas

Re-Play 2019

Tenable Christmas Special

The Big Soap Quiz: Coronation Street v Emmerdale

The Chase: Celebrity Christmas Special

The Jonathan Ross Show Christmas Special

The Price is Right Christmas Special

Tipping Point: Lucky Stars Christmas Special

Who Wants to be a Millionaire? Christmas Special

BBC Four

Friday 20 December

CMA Country Christmas (10.25pm)

Monday 23 December

What We Were Watching: Christmas 1979 (8pm)

Christmas Day

Magic Flute from Glyndebourne (7pm)

Christmas Eve

The Last Igloo (7.30pm)

Martin's Close (10pm)

Boxing Day

Royal Institution Christmas Lectures – Secrets and Lies: The Hidden Power of Maths (8pm)

Saturday 28 December

Wisting (9pm)

Sunday 29 December

Lost Home Movies of Nazi Germany (9pm)

Date TBC

Charles I: Death Of A King

Channel 4

Tuesday 10 December

Amazing Spaces Northern Lights Adventure (9pm)

Tuesday 17 December

The Supervet at Christmas

Date TBC

8 Out of Ten Cats Christmas

Alternative Christmas Message

Big Fat Quiz of the Year

​Child Genius v Celebrities Christmas Special

Chitty Flies Again

First Dates at Christmas

Food Unwrapped: Christmas Survival Guide

Jamie & Jimmy's Friday Night Feast

Jamie’s Best Christmas Ever

Kylie's Golden Tour

Kylie's Special Night

Richard Osman’s World Cup of the Decade

The Big Fat Quiz of The Decade

The Crystal Maze Christmas Special

The Great Festive Bake Off

The Last Leg of the Year

The Tiger Who Came to Tea

The Undateables at Christmas

Channel 5

Date TBC

The Small Hand

ITV2

Thursday 12 December

Celebrity Juice Christmas Special

Date TBC

Christmas Shopping with Keith Lemon

ITV Be.

Date TBC

Christmas Dinner Date

​The Only Way is Essexmas

E4

Date TBC

Celebrity Christmas Come Dine With Me

Made in Chelsea: Buenos Aires

Don't Tell the Bride at Christmas

Rob Beckett’s Savage Socials at Christmas

CBeebies

Saturday 7 December

Hansel and Gretel

CBBC

Monday 9 December

Almost Never Christmas Special

Thursday 12 December

Blue Peter : Countdown to Christmas (5pm)

Friday 13 December

The Next Step Christmas Special