Last Tango in Halifax TV fans invited to join star Sarah Lancashire for exclusive screening

FANS of TV drama series Last Tango in Halifax are being invited to enter a competition to join stars Sarah Lancashire, Nicola Walker and writer Sally Wainwright for sneak peek of the next series.

Winners will get an exclusive Yorkshire premiere of episode one of the brand new series ahead of its return to the nation’s TV screens.

Tickets for the screening - which will be at The Square Chapel, in Halifax itself, on Wednesday, February 5 - can be won in a random draw at www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/shows/last-tango-5feb20.

But hurry. Deadline to enter is Monday, January 27, at 9am.

Award wining Sarah Lancashire (who plays headmistress Caroline) will be joined by her on screen step sister Nicola Walker (who plays Gillian) and writer Sally, whose other major TV hits Happy Valley and Gentleman Jack are also based in her beloved Yorkshire.

They will answer questions from the audience after the screening, giving Last Tango in Halifax addicts a chance to find out what’s next for Celia and Alan and their families.

Filmed on location in and around West Yorkshire, the BAFTA award winning BBC One drama will continue the story of former childhood sweethearts Celia and Alan (Derek Jacobi and Anne Reid), who rekindle their romance after being reunited later in life.

Made by independent production company Lookout Point, Last Tango in Halifax has been one of the BBC’s biggest TV successes.

Tickets for the screening will be allocated via random draw with 60 per cent of the tickets going to Halifax postcodes, 30 per cent of tickets going to West Yorkshire postcodes and 10 per cent going to the rest of the UK.