Four decades on and yet sounding as good, if not better, as back in the day, Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD) got the crowd jumping at Hull's Bonus Arena.

OMD have sold an astonishing 25 million singles and 15 million albums, which has established them as electronic synthesizer pioneers and one of Britain’s best-loved pop groups.

Their 13 albums include recently reissued ‘Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark’ (1980), ‘Organisation’ (1980), ‘Architecture & Morality’ (1981) and ‘Dazzle Ships’ (1983).

Having seen them twice before as a support act for Simple Minds and Aha I knew I was in for a treat, but this time, quite rightly, they were top of the bill.

They pulled out all the old favourites and performed with aplomb - Tesla Girl, Locomotion, Enola Gay, Joan of Arc, Maid of Orleans, Talking Loud and Clear, and the one that still gives me goose bumps, Electricity.

We were also treated to some new stuff including chart release ‘Don’t Go’ which melds together the plaintive melancholia of Andy McCluskey's lyrical refrain and the soaring synth melody from Paul Humphreys, combining to create the classic style of OMD.

Along with a totally mesmerising light display this was a night to be remembered for another 40 years,

The band continue their 40th anniversary celebrations with the announcement of a career box set, ‘Souvenir’ and brand new greatest hits collection. The special box set comprises of 5 CDs and 2 DVDs housed in a 10” box set, together with a hardback book, poster and a series of 10” prints.

Alongside the box set, there is also a 2CD and 3LP format which will be a brand new greatest hits package, spanning the band’s 40-year career. This includes all the singles from ‘Electricity’ to ‘What Have We Done’, as well as the exclusive brand new single, ‘Don’t Go’.

Written and produced by both Paul and Andy, and recorded at Bleepworks in London,

