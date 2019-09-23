Loud and proud in Otley Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Contestants attempt to outshout each other to take top spot in the second Otley Open Town Crier Competition. They were judged on two cries – one extolling the virtues of their home town and the other on World Car-Free Day which was held on the same day. Town Crier Competition at Otley Market Place. The 14 best photographs from the Otley town crier competition