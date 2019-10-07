Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel masterpieces go on show at Yorkshire church

Not everyone will have had the chance to travel to Rome to marvel at what are probably the most famous frescoes in the world.

But from Tuesday reproductions of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel masterpieces can be seen at Hull Minster - the first time images of the artworks have gone on show in a religious setting other than the Vatican City.

Michelangelo 'A Different View' exhibitiion comes to Hull Minster. Representations of the Italian Renaissance artist, which adorn the Sistine Chapel. Picture: Simon Hulme

High-resolution photographs of the frescoes that normally soar more than 70ft above visitors’ heads can now be examined from just inches away as part of “Michelangelo - A Different View”.

More than 8,000 people have already booked to see the free exhibition, which is officially licensed by the Vatican Museums.

The display separates the frescoes into a series of panels allowing art-lovers to focus on individuals among the hundreds of figures jostling for attention among the Sistine Chapel’s 5000 square feet of paintings.

The nave of the 700-year-old Minster is dominated by the 20ft by 20ft The Last Judgement, painted by Michelangelo, against a vivid blue background, over five years and completed when he was nearly 67.

A City of Culture volunteer takes a snap at the new exhibition which opens on Tuesday

Christ is about to give his judgement on all humanity and the Saints eagerly await, as the damned are dragged down to hell by devils, with faces of terror, while the angels of the Apocalypse wake the dead.

The Minster is limiting the number of visitors to 200 an hour so people can take the images in at their leisure.

There are also free sessions aimed at families with toddlers and people with additional needs while people can also pay to go at a time when there are fewer visitors.

A packed programme of events accompanies the exhibition, which runs until November 18, including life drawing classes, talks and a Renaissance banquet.

Michelangelo was nearly 67 when he finished The Last Judgement Picture: Simon Hulme

Interim Minister Bishop Frank White said: “We already have more than 8,000 people who have booked to attend, but there are still plenty of opportunities to enjoy what we believe is an unmissable experience.”

The church has seen visitor numbers soar from 14,000 in 2016 to 225,000 last year after a multi-million pound upgrade.

For details and tickets visit www.hullminster.org/events