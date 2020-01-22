Ossett photographer who lost sight maintains focus on his work

IT WAS a visit to the cathedral of Notre-Dame in Paris which inspired a blind photographer to take pictures of places of worship.

Brian Goodall, who was diagnosed as blind in 2008, toured seven other major cathedrals across Europe before deciding to focus on buildings closer to home.

Photographer Brian Goodall, who is blind, is pictured with his exhibition of photographs at Wakefield Cathedral.

Now Wakefield Cathedral will host an exhibition of photographic work exploring the abbeys and priories.

Mr Goodall, 87, from Ossett, near Wakefield, was a professional photographer but 10 years ago he woke up to discover he could not see. He was diagnosed with macular degeneration and registered as severely sight-impaired.

It was the Blind Veterans UK group which got Mr Goodall, who had served as a gunner in the RAF, back on his feet back then and taught him how to use what vision he had in the best way he could. He is now a member of Wakefield District Sight Aid, Blind Veterans UK, the Royal Photographic Society – History and Heritage Group, the Macular Society, and the Royal National Institute for the Blind.

Mr Goodall will talk at the cathedral about his work on Wednesday next week at 7.15pm.