Thousands roll up to see fuel tanks on lawn as classic cars hit Harewood

Thousands of visitors enjoyed one of the highlights of the region’s motoring calendar following its return to the spectacular grounds of Harewood House.

About 8,000 people turned out to witness a fleet of supercars which descended on the country house near Leeds for the Yorkshire Post Motor Show & Classic Car Rally.

A good view from the Bentley to watch the Broke FMX display team. Picture Steve Riding

The line-up of some of the world’s top motoring marques had a total value in excess of £2m.

JPI Media events manager Charlotte Varley said: “The crowds have been fantastic.

“We had a year off after being at Castle Howard. We have brought it back and it has been a success again.”

Stunts by freestyle motocross riders Broke FMX were an “absolute crowd-pleaser”, she added, with the petting farm also proving popular.

Among the 25-strong collection on show from Leeds Supercar Meet were a Porsche 996 Carrera 4s Convertible, an Aston Martin V12 Vantage S and a McLaren 720S which can reach speeds of more than 200mph.

It was the first time that the club, which was set up in 2010 and now has 400 members, had exhibited at the show.