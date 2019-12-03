Yorkshire actors and locations will be playing a leading role in TV and film in 2020 - From Doctor Who to Star Trek, here's a look at some of the best of what's to come

Yorkshire has a well-established reputation as one of the nation’s best places to shoot films and television shows.

And that has only been cemented this year with the success of Sally Wainwright drama Gentleman Jack and use of locations across the region in the likes of Peaky Blinders, Keira Knightley spy thriller Official Secrets and feature film Downton Abbey.

Yorkshire's Jodie Whittaker will be back on TV screens with the return of Doctor Who. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

The year ahead is gearing up to be just as good, with Yorkshire actors playing leading roles on our screens and more of the county’s destinations being used for filming. We round up some of the best of what’s to come in 2020.

Yorkshire-born Jodie Whittaker’s tardis will land again with the return of BBC favourite Doctor Who.

Back in her role as the ground-breaking female Time Lord, Whittaker, who is from Skelmanthorpe, Huddersfield, returns as the Thirteenth Doctor alongside co-stars Tosin Cole, Mandip Gill and Bradley Walsh.

The new series, the 12th of the show, will also see Robert Glenister return after appearing in Doctor Who more than three decades ago.

2020 will see Mirfield-born Sir Patrick Stewart reprising one of his most famous roles for Star Trek: Picard.

Also due to hit our screens next year is the television adaptation of All Creatures Great and Small, based on the cherished collection of stories from veterinary surgeon James Alfred Wright, published under the pen name of James Herriot.

The Channel 5 commission is for an initial series of six episodes plus a Christmas special to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the original publication of the books, which, since 1970, have held a special place in many people’s hearts around the world.

Expect this new adaptation to preserve the spirit and values of Herriot’s characters and stories, bringing to life his heartwarming and humorous tales of country life in Yorkshire.

Also scheduled for release next year is the film adaptation of hit musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. Based on the BBC documentary Drag Queen at 16, the stage production originated at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre, before being moved to the West End where it continues to run.

Visitors to Shibden Hall, Anne Lister's former home, have received a boost since the airing of Gentleman Jack.

Inspired by the true story of Jamie Campbell, it follows the life of 16-year-old Jamie New, who lives on a council estate in Sheffield - and several locations in the city have been used for filming. Supported by his mum, Jamie steps into the spotlight as a teenage drag queen.

The next instalment of Sally Wainwright’s Bafta-winning drama Last Tango in Halifax will also run next year.

Last on screen in 2016, it previously ran for three series and a two-episode Christmas special, with each run averaging more than seven million viewers.

Film crews for the show, which will return to BBC One in 2020, were spotted in Calderdale earlier this year.

It’s not the only Sally Wainwright drama to look out for. Filming for the second series of Gentleman Jack, telling the tale of Shibden Hall’s diarist and “first modern lesbian” Anne Lister, is also due to take place in the region next year.

The show has provided a major boost for tourism in Halifax, with visitors descending on the area to see previously unremarkable pubs, churches and filming locations, and to explore every inch of the Shibden estate, which was donated to Calderdale Council by the Lister family in the 1930s.

Meanwhile, 2020 will also see Mirfield-born Sir Patrick Stewart reprising one of his most famous roles for Star Trek: Picard. The much-anticipated series sees him return as Jean-Luc Picard, a character he first played in 1987. The series will air in the UK on Amazon Prime Video.