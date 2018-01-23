Ceramics from America via Liverpool on view in Barnsley

Barnsley’s Cooper Gallery will this weekend become the only Yorkshire venue to host an exhibition from the Liverpool Biennial, a two-yearly festival of contemporary art

The gallery will display the work of the world-renowned American ceramicist, Betty Woodman, who died earlier this month at 87.

Woodman is known for exuberantly coloured ceramic vessels, which hover between sculpture and painting. Her work will be available to view free until April 7.

Sally Tallant, director of the Liverpool Biennial, said taking work out of the city and to venues across the North was a top priority.

She said: “The Biennial touring programme is the next stage in our ambition to maximise the impact of working with international contemporary artists in communities across the North of England.”

The touring programme is supported with National Lottery funding through Arts Council England, whose relationship manager, Jessica Farmer, said: “It is a great example of how our funding can support organisations to work together to bring high quality art to more people and places.”