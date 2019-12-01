Experience art outdoors at Barnsley art gallery

The historic yard of a South Yorkshire art gallery has been transformed to house an outdoor digital installation which it is hoped will encourage new innovative content.

The ‘Garden of Light’ is from the Awekids Collective and is now on permanent display in the Cooper Gallery garden in Barnsley.

Artist from the Awekids Collective with part of their "Garden of Light" installation that has been unveiled in the garden space of the Cooper Gallery in Barnsley, South Yorkshire. Picture Scott Merrylees

The piece illuminates the outdoor area and takes visitors on a journey through it using music, sound and projection. Music generated from plants in the garden forms the soundtrack, whilst projected video and UV content inspired by the Gallery’s collections adds the visuals.

An empty cottage in the grounds of the gallery has been refurbished into studio space with exhibition areas and a café.

The renovation and the installation has cost £125,000 with funding from Arts Council England.

Coun Tim Cheetham, Barnsley Council spokesman for Place (Regeneration and Culture) said: “Barnsley Museums continue to take on projects that excite and amaze visitors. The new space will provide essential support for emerging local artists as well as enabling the gallery to display a stunning external installation - a first for the town.”