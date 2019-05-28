Gig review: Anne-Marie at O2 Academy Leeds

Rudimental have a rich vein of form when it comes to finding then lifting gifted singers up the fickle ladder of pop. John Newman and Ella Eyre have been two such beneficiaries, now Essex’s Anne-Marie is working up her way up the same rungs, and is doing so very quickly.

The Leeds date is the first of a whole string of UK dates on the 28-year-old’s Speak Your Mind tour, for all of which tickets are a rarity, if not an impossibility. Touring one debut album is never an easy task but Anne-Marie has the benefit of being able to fall back onto collaborations with Clean Bandit, David Guetta and Marshmello, as well as Ed Sheeran fighting her social media cause.

Anne-Marie at O2 Academy Leeds. Picture: Ella Hodgson

In truth is was these collaborations that garnered the most fervent crowd responses but that’s to take nothing away from the singer, who from the very first minute she walked out, minutes after Rudimental’s track with Ella Eyre had touchingly set the scene, provided an energy, enthusiasm and vocal range that fully justified the sold out venue and obvious investment in an impressive stage set-up.

Anne-Marie leaps and bounds, skips and spins, bounces and dances for the full 75 minute set, her black belt in Shotokan Karate clearly boding her well, despite declaring at one point that she ‘needs to get the gym more’. If track Bad Girlfriend was a subtle opener, next up Cry was anything but, the track being given extra meat by a huge lump of electric guitar and drums.

If Anne-Marie does need to get to the gym, the muscles that need the least work are the ones required for smiling. She is thoroughly engaging and endearing throughout, laughing (oddly, as she acknowledges), grinning and chatting to the audience, even getting a member of the crowd “that looks the most confident” to take Sean Paul’s rapping role in Rockabye.

Some of the tracks off the album do sway dangerously close to the age old cookie-cutter approach to pop, Perfect, Then and Ciao Adios don’t add a great deal to the evening despite the singers continued vigour, but Don’t Leave Me Alone with its well-trodden David Guetta chorus and closing with Friends, resplendent with its close to three quarters of a billion Spotify streams, are more than enough to maintain Anne-Marie’s well deserved and natural upwards trajectory after an evening of vivacious pop.