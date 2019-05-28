Gig review: Fudge. at Hyde Park Book Club, Leeds

You must see Fudge live, and you must do it with haste.

This is more of a demand than it is a suggestion of sorts, but for those of you who need a little more convincing as to why you’re in dire need of a spectacle, I present to you a list explaining just why you’ll be purchasing a ticket to their next gig, pronto.

1) You’ve had a peruse though their back-catalogue and it’s pretty standard. I couldn’t agree more. It’s all fine, nothing too challenging and it’s relatively similar to most of the stuff you’ve been listening to recently. A little bit garage, a little bit gritty and an easy indie-rock listen.

This is precisely the reason why buying a ticket is essential, because their recorded material does not do them justice. Not to say their recorded material isn’t any good at all, because it is, it just doesn’t have the same abrasive effect that it does when performed slightly unhinged. And unhinged seems to be what Fudge do best, their laddish charm and punk-rock attitude instigating the chaos they need for them to feel content.

2) Yet that’s the real brilliance of it: bedlam is their pH7. At their most comfortable, limbs are flailing, bodies profusely sweating and they’re in the midst of the hurricane; controlling each unruly gyration with the lick of a riff or the beat of a drum. This is indie-rock gone rogue, something in the generic formula went awfully wrong in the most brilliant way to create this monster. Smaller local bands like Fudge often merit the nod of a head or a round of clapping post-song, but these guys can conjure something different, something unpolite and intimidating.

3) Listen, if you could truly experience their raw power through digital sound waves, I’d be the first to encourage you to. But the truth of the matter is not only is it impossible to capture their ferocity on tape, there’s also not enough material out there for you properly grasp what they’re about anyway. With two tracks on Spotify there’s not a lot to experiment with, and if you’re waiting for a debut album to drop you’ll have missed the bandwagon by a longshot. Fudge evoke a sense of urgency, because after seeing them once you know it won’t be long before a tenner a ticket turns into £30, and playing your local turns into playing the O2s.

4) I’ve been thinking about this for some time now, and I’ve decided it’s the authenticity of Fudge that makes them stick out like a sore thumb. With the rising popularity of artists like Slaves and IDLES, there’s the sudden overkill of punky Cockney artists, bands all across the UK attempting to mimic rough-and-ready London accents to fit in with the big fish of the pond.

This hasn’t happened with Fudge. I think this may be why I like them so much, their Northern charm acting as a marker of authenticity and a clear signal they’re not

using a falsity as a stepping stone. Through not disguising who they are and where they came from, Fudge have crafted a persona that feels genuine and relatable, something most audiences are forced to suffer without.

There are many more reasons as to why you must to see Fudge perform before passing a judgment, and reasons far more meaningful and complex than the ones I’ve laid out to you. But complexities and justifications are overrated, and that brings us to the last on this list: numero cinco.

5) I just made it a criminal offence to not go see them at your nearest opportunity, indictable-only.

Go enjoy yourself.