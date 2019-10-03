Gig review: Inhaler at Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Pairing Dublin’s rising stars Inhaler with iconic Leeds venue the Brudenell Social Club was always bound to be nothing short of biblical, and on Tuesday night the dexterous quartet demonstrated once and for all that they are worth every ounce of veneration that has been sent their way of late.

There’s a noticeable variation in age amongst the crowd, proving that what they do appeals to the masses and not one singular generation... and for a band yet to release their debut album they inspire impressive fealty from their audience from start to finish, storming through a ten track packed full of augmented guitars and tumultuous drum beats, courtesy of the phenomenal Ryan McMahon.

Inhaler at Brudenell Social Club. Picture: Faith Gledhill

The band have been together since their school days and the reciprocity between them on stage is effortlessly magnetic; the years of practise and empiricism is evident within their lustrous and accomplished live performance, and there’s a stirring maturity to them that so many more established acts would kill for.

Poised frontman Elijah Hewson is a real force to be reckoned with; being the son of U2’s Bono, he has undoubtedly grown up with music in his life, and that shines through tonight.

Inhaler are an unequovically exceptional young band who surely will not be frequenting venues of this size and level of intimacy for much longer; there’s an almost ceremonial aura in the air, and it’s undeniable that this will go down as one of those “I was there,” moments in music history.

From the release of their debut single ‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’, to gargantuan support slots alongside the likes of Noel Gallagher, Blossoms and The Courteeners, their irrefutable rise has been veraciously well deserved.

Inhaler are truly riding on the crest of an almighty wave, and show no signs of diminish. Watch this space.