Gig review: Interpol at O2 Academy Leeds

“Thank you all for coming out tonight,” Interpol frontman Paul Banks tells a sweat-drenched, tightly packed crowd squeezed into Leeds’s O2 Academy on a slate-grey drizzled Tuesday night.

Outside, the temperature is dropping but as the metronomic Manhattan post-punks drive into the motorik kraut-tinged All the Rage Back Home, it’s reaching a feverish crescendo of rising heat.

Born from the turn-of-the-century New York guitar rock resurgence, they’ve outgunned and outranked the majority of their peers when it comes to staying power; here, in a rainy West Yorkshire city, they showcase just why with metronomic, hypnotic punctuality.

From the keening opening figure of Pioneer to the Falls, there’s little doubting their songcraft.

As tight a drilled outfit as there may be in the modern live scene, they trawl through the archives with a self-assured sense of performance, confident enough to back quasi-jaunty ditties such as If You Really Love Nothing with muscular funk-tinged workouts like Public Pervert and the technicolour PDA.

Throughout it all, Banks is an imperious presence; he draws the eye with little movement, the rare frontman as compulsive as he is static, from the lithe racket of Say Hello to the Angels through the dreamy NYC.

It’s not all perfect, though it must be noted that the few elements not delivered with immaculate precision are outside the band’s own remit. Maybe it’s the strain of aloofly detached cool that they preside over for the majority – this is a 20-song show that compactly comes in a whistle under 90 minutes with few words in between – but there’s a struggle for atmosphere away from the big hitters as the show wears on.

Despite the paucity of performances on their current leg – this is effectively a warm-up show for Glastonbury nestled into a European run on the whole – their near note-perfectness can’t always compensate for the low hum of chatter that pervades through The Rover and the swaggering Rest My Chemistry, though any such wandering interest is firmly curtailed moments later by the frantic, blistering Evil, replete with beery singalong.

It all swings back around in the end; the pumping four-to-the-floor of main set closer Slow Hands is a cathartic release while a one-two encore punch of Roland and Obstacle 1 provides a transportive gateway back to the early-naughts rock scene.

Interpol clearly can walk the rock-and-roll tightrope; it’s just a shame they don’t get more gawping adoration for doing it.