Gig review: KRS-One at Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

KRS-One stands for Knowledge Reigns Supreme Over Nearly Everyone. After more than three decades in the music business, Kris Parker proved this yet again with a masterful show to a sell-out audience at Leeds’ Brudenell Social Club.

The 53-year-old New Yorker is a grandmaster of hip hop, a pioneer of the genre that emerged from the Big Apple in the 1980s, and he treated his West Yorkshire fans to a blistering set of highlights from his 20 or so albums with interludes of freestyle, spoken word and playful repartee.

KRS-One blasted onto the music scene in 1987 with Boogie Down Productions and debut album Criminal Minded, an unstoppable mix of boom-bap beats, eclectic samples and word-perfect rap that set him on course for a career of worldwide critical and commercial success. His indictments of social and racial injustice and entreaties of conscious self-improvement through education proved irresistible and helped lay the foundations for the multi-billion dollar urban music industry.

On the night, KRS-One demonstrated his trademark lyrical dexterity, showmanship and bounding charisma. He played his audience to perfection. Even his stage sidekick and DJ appeared to look on in awe at times. Knowledge reigns supreme, full stop.

KRS-One played at the Brudenell Social Club in Leeds on May 20. He is due to appear at the O2 Academy in Sheffield on May 24 and The Welly in Hull on May 26.