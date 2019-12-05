Gig review: Marsicans at Leeds University Union Stylus

You’ll struggle to find a band more at home on stage, or more efficacious and delightful to watch, than Leeds’s very own Marsicans, writes FAITH GLEDHILL.

Their impeccable work ethic and smile-inducing indie-pop aura has secured them legions of fans all over the country, with the band having released a number of singles and EP’s over the years to huge acclaim from adherents and media outlets alike.

The smiles upon their faces throughout the entirety of their headline performance at Leeds University Stylus on Saturday night said it all; the monumental gig was sold out, and the band themselves were so obviously just as adoring of their audience as they were of them.

The quartets’ incredibly dynamic on-stage verve coupled with intelligent lyrics and harmonious vocal brio from both James Newbigging and Rob Brander make for an all around extraordinarily riveting performance, complete with a vibrant fusion of music both old and new... not to mention a convivial cover of Wheatus’ Teenage Dirtbag.

The band announce mid-show that they have been hard at work on their debut album, something which fans have no doubt been eager to hear for many years, and the new music certainly does not disappoint; despite patently being Marsicans through and through, it has a somewhat grown up edge to it and is a mellifluous exemplar of what is to come in 2020.

This is Marsicans at their boisterous, rip-roaring best and they really are unrivalled when it comes to putting on a live spectacle, brimming with fun and frivolity.