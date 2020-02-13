Gig review: Terrorvision at The Warehouse, Leeds

Terrorvision have always been a band for the fans.

Nine years have passed since their last studio album Super Delux, and yet they sold out The Warehouse in Leeds twice over, resulting in adding an extra date to accommodate.

These are not anniversary shows, these are not gigs to promote any new material, and yet the bands following is such that their live act is held in such high regard, that fans are buying tickets for both Leeds shows to do it all again the following night.

A 23-song set, the night opened with Alice What’s The Matter, a huge fan favourite amongst the audience, singer and frontman Tony Wright grabbed the electric atmosphere and ran with it. My House, Middleman, Pretend Best Friend, Oblivion and Discoteque Wreck were all wildly received, the singer climbing the amp stacks and bringing the sold out venue into a frenzy.

It is testament to the loyal and enduring fan base, the quality and dedication of the band, that Terrorvision are still drawing a crowd. The band broke up, the fans rallied round, the band reformed and the fans stayed on. You could say it’s all down to perseverance.