Golden Globes 2020: full list of nominees, when the awards are happening, and how to watch

A nomination for a Golden Globe more often than not tips an actor for Oscar success a few weeks later, and the nominations for 2020's ceremony have just been announced.

Often seen as the start of the so-called 'Awards Season', the annual Golden Globes are the year's first indication of awards success for the films and TV shows of the past 12 months.

Martin Scorcese's gangster epic The Irishman - available to stream on Netflix now - picked up five nominations, but was beaten to being the most nominated film as Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story picked up six nods.

Both films are nominated in the Best Motion Picture - Drama category.

Elsewhere, Quentin Tarantino's latest movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood picked up five nominations, including Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.

Other big success stories included Joker and The Two Popes, which both received four nominations

In TV, The Crown received four nominations, including Olivia Colman for Best Actress TV Series -Drama, as did Apple TV's flagship drama The Morning Show.

Nuclear disaster drama Chernobyl also picked up four nominations, and Big Little Lies, Killing Eve, Fleabag, and The Kominsky Method all took home three.

The nominees in full:

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Dolemite is my Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

BEST DIRECTOR

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

BEST ACTOR – DRAMA

Christian Bale, Ford v. Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA

Cynthio Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Soarise Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

BEST ACTOR – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

BEST ACTRESS – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Annette Benning, The Report

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

BEST SCREENPLAY

Marriage Story

Parasite

The Two Popes

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

The Irishman

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Motherless Brooklyn

Little Women

Joker

1917

Marriage Story

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Beautiful Ghosts – Cats

I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman

Into the Unknown – Frozen 2

Spirit – The Lion King

Stand Up – Harriet

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Frozen 2

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

The Farewell

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – DRAMA

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Jodi Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – COMEDY

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Rami Yousef, Rami

Bill Hader, Barry

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – COMEDY

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Rachel Brosnahan, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

BEST ACTOR – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Chris Abbott, Catch 22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

BEST ACTRESS – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

When are the Golden Globes?

The 77th Golden Globes take place on Sunday 5 January, though because of the time difference in America, it will actually be the early hours of the morning of 6 January when those in the UK will be able to watch the ceremony live.

You will be able to watch the ceremony through the Awards' official website.

They will once again be hosted by Ricky Gervais, who has previously helmed the awards four times, each more controversial than the last.

This will be the last time the British comedian hosts.

Who won last year?

At the start of 2019, British talent had a lot to celebrate, with Christian Bale, Olivia Colman and Richard Madden among the winners of the annual ceremony that has kick started award season.

Not only did Colman win an award for her part in The Favourite, but the British actress also won at giving one of the best acceptance speeches at the prestigious awards ceremony when she opened with "Cor blimey!" and addressed fellow actresses Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz as her "bitches".

Elsewhere, Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody took home best film in the drama category, seeing off competition from A Star Is Born.

Killing Eve actress Sandra Oh was the star of the night when she scooped the award for best actress in a TV series drama for her role as Eve Polastri in the hit BBC drama.

In fact, the actress made history by being the first Asian woman to win two Golden Globes. The star won her first award in 2006 for her role as Cristina Yang in medical drama Grey's Anatomy.