Jack Hurley is the Leeds-based illustrator whose posters and postcards offer a satirical take on our cities and seaside towns

The idea of seaside holidays in this country go back as far as the 18th century, and by the start of the 20th century, railway companies - boosted by the throng of people who could now venture further afield - began promoting day trips and holidays to these resorts through advertising campaigns.

Many of these posters featured jolly fishermen or glamorous-looking women, often set against a backdrop of blue skies and sun-kissed beaches.

As any regular visitor to our coastal towns will tell you, the skies are more likely to be battleship grey than azure, and that the beaches more windswept than sun-kissed.

Nevertheless, many of us have a deep-seated affection for the seaside, wrapped up as it is in childhood nostalgia.

Leeds-based artist Jack Hurley has taken these old advertising campaigns and turned them on their head, creating a series of waspish postcards and posters that poke fun at our seaside towns and urban centres.

Jack spent more than a decade as a mental health worker before quitting. He set up a website called Questionable time, which took the mickey out of the BBC’s Question Time programme each week, that gained traction and through this he taught himself how to use computer software programmes.

It was while doing some freelance T-shirt design work and that he got a request to do a poster for Cleethorpes with “The Last Resort” as the punchline.

“I’m not very good at drawing freehand but there’s something called the Pen Tool in Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator and it turns out that I’m really good at using that, it’s my super power,” he says.

His Cleethorpes poster proved popular and orders came flooding in. Encouraged by this he felt he was onto something. “I’m a fan of the old railway poster aesthetic and that was the inspiration behind the first one. Then I realised that this concept had legs, so I started doing more,” he says.

“I grew up by the seaside in Teignmouth in Devon and I was the sort of teenager who just wanted to be somewhere else. It was lovely growing up by the seaside and the summers were really great, but in winter it’s totally different, there’s horizontal rain and you can see the weather coming towards you and it’s invariably bad. So doing these posters are my way of revenge for a mis-spent youth,” he says, jokingly.

Jack, a Manchester Metropolitan University psychology graduate has been in Leeds since 2002 and is now married with a young family and has been steadily building his poster collection, including the Rubbish Seaside series, over the past five years.

“I try not to be mean. I always think the best reaction I can get from people is a sharp intake of breath followed by a chuckle, that’s what I’m after. I don’t want to upset anyone,” he says.

“It’s got to make me laugh. It’s downmarket humour, I’m not trying to do anything too sophisticated, and the ones where I’ve tried to get a bit clever I don’t really like as much.”

His pictures may bristle with some people and amuse others. “My criteria for a good poster is quite simple - there has to be a high amount of effort, because they take quite a long time to make. People might assume you put everything through a filter, but you don’t, you have to create everything from scratch.”

He visits the places he’s lampooning and spends time photographing people and local landmarks to populate his posters. Sometimes he populates his pictures with real people - he and his wife are portrayed on their wedding day in his Leeds poster along with a motley crew of characters.

Jack says he enjoys visiting the different places and getting a feel for what makes them tick. “Sometimes I know what the picture is going to say and what the image will be and other times I don’t. Occasionally I’ll have something in mind but most of the time they grow organically as I go along.”

He spends at least 60 hours making each specific poster, which doesn’t include all the research and recces, though some take much longer than others. “I’m not doing another Cuthbert Brodrick building. I did Leeds Town Hall and I did the Grand Hotel in Scarborough and they are really hard to try and replicate.

“But having said I wouldn’t do any more Victorian civic buildings I went over to Manchester and did Piccadilly Gardens which is all Seventies Brutalism which I thought would be dead easy because of all the straight lines, but it was actually really complicated and that took ages as well.”

With each place he hones in on iconic location that everyone will recognise and then tries to find something about the place to focus on. “There is a commonality between all of them, but if you look at somewhere like Brighton it’s easy to pick out what’s special about it. And what’s special about Brigthon is it loves being Brighton and loves trumpeting how wonderful and kooky it is. Whereas if you take somewhere like Redcar and the thing it hangs onto is industry.”

Not everyone sees the funny side, though. “Some places take it better than others,” he says. “It’s interesting to see which posters are popular and where they get sent. With the Hebden Bridge poster there are very few orders from Hebden Bridge, but I get a lot from Todmorden.

“The towns that tend to buy their own posters are places like Brighton, Cleethorpes, Blackpool, Leeds and Grimsby. With some of the others they go to people who moved away,” he says.

“The vast majority of people who contact me are on board with what I’m doing, but occasionally I’ll get a message from someone who doesn’t like it."

As well as selling his creations online (postcards cost £2 and posters £15), they can also be bought from Fabrication, an independent department store and creative workspace in the centre of Leeds, where Jack also works part-time. “I get to see people looking at them, though they don’t know the creator is standing just a few feet away. So I see their reactions and it’s often that intake of breath followed by a laugh. Quite often there’s a sense of pride about a place - it might be rubbish, but it’s our rubbish - and I think that’s a very British trait.”

There is an affection in his back-handed ‘love letters’ and he’s obviously doing something right because business is booming, with 2019 his best year yet. “The dream has always been to not need a proper job and it’s looking at the moment like I might not need a proper job any more, and that’s really nice.”

