Keira Knightley film Official Secrets hits cinemas after being shot in Yorkshire

A new blockbuster film partly shot in Yorkshire hits the cinemas today in the latest boost for the region's screen industry.

Official Secrets, which stars Keira Knightley and Matt Smith, us now out on general release in the UK.

Filming took place at Bradford's City Hall - which doubles as the Old Bailey - Leeds and around North Yorkshire.

Knightley portrays GCHQ whistleblower Katharine Gun in the film, which is based on true events.

Leeds-based Screen Yorkshire supported the film through its Yorkshire Content Fund, a resource that has helped more than 40 projects since 2012, when it backed Peaky Blinders.

Raindog Films had already secured funding from a Chinese investor, which Screen Yorkshire then matched.

This meant that when Raindog Films approached studio Entertainment One about the movie, having the finances in place meant that the decision to take on the project was a "no-brainer," according to Screen Yorkshire

Ged Doherty, producer of Official Secrets, previously said: "Screen Yorkshire shared our ambition for this film to be both a commercial and creative success. They were very supportive and film-maker friendly."

Meanwhile, Knightley has also delved into the debate about whistle-blowing and espionage for the film.

Ms Gun revealed that the US had been eavesdropping on diplomats from other countries.

Knightley, who plays the whistle-blower, said that far from being punished for wrongdoing, many are rewarded.

She joked: "You might actually get away with it, and progress.

"You could actually be promoted and rewarded - and be prime minister."

The actress hopes her latest film will explore these areas of moral ambiguity, and give the audience something to think about.

She believes the issue of whether whistle-blowers should be punished or rewarded is an important one.

Knightley said: "How much do we want our secret services to be morally accountable for their actions, how much is that possible, should people be whistle-blowing, should that information come out?

"Would I be brave enough? Would I do right to do the same? Or would I just do what I was told?

"I don't know what the answer to that is, but I find all of the answers to those questions really interesting."