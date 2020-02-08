Lack of arts and culture funding 'contributing to the demise' of rural communities

A lack of arts and culture in rural Yorkshire caused by the majority of funding going to towns and cities risks speeding up the decline of the region's countryside communities, it is feared.

Rural arts organisations have teamed up to lobby Arts Council England in a bid to address what they describe as the "flatlining levels of funding" in the last decade and a lack of investment geared towards the 17.6 per cent of the population who live in rural areas.

In a letter seen by The Yorkshire Post, the 15 groups warn that only 2.5 per cent of the funding given to 828 organisations nationwide as part of Arts Council England's National Portfolio scheme goes to rural locations.

In total, 37 rural arts bodies get £40m spread over four years, while the 791 non-rural organisations such as the English National Ballet in London or Opera North in Leeds share out more than £1.6bn over the same period.

It is feared that rural bodies are also handicapped by deeper cuts to local authority budgets and lower levels of philanthropic giving outside towns and cities.

Max May, the Chief Executive of Thirsk-based Rural Arts, one of those who wrote to Arts Council England ahead of the publication of its ten-year strategy, said it was vital to advocate for better funding for rural organisations.

He said: "I love Leeds and our other regional Yorkshire towns and cities, but the more than 600,000 people that live in North Yorkshire are so often expected to travel long distances to access high quality culture.

"This contributes not only to the demise of vibrant rural communities but creates access barriers, now that over 75 per cent of our buses have been cut, and has a significant carbon cost."

Analysis by The Yorkshire Post reveals that while Leeds has 26 National Portfolio Organisations serving its population of just under 800,000 people, North Yorkshire has just seven for its population of a little over 600,000.

The warning comes as a panel of experts on a new Rural Commission for North Yorkshire consider how rural communities can grow and prosper in a bid to halt their long-term decline.

A North Yorkshire leader says rural councils want to invest in local arts and culture but cannot do so with "one arm tied behind their backs" by a lack of central funding.

The Arts Council defended the way it distributes funding and said it "wholeheartedly believes that rural communities should have access to brilliant cultural experiences just like anywhere else".

But Pete Massey, its Director Yorkshire and Northern Economy and Partnerships, said: "We cannot meet the cultural needs of rural communities on our own and while our investment into rural areas has remained stable in recent years, local authority funding – particularly from County Councils – has for the most part declined.

"We want to have positive and constructive conversations with rural arts sustainability network and with arts and cultural organisations in all locations across the country, but we do need other partners to do their bit to ensure that everyone can access arts and culture, wherever they live.”