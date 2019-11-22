Leeds author Barbara Taylor Bradford to receive award for 40 years of acclaimed work

Novelist Barbara Taylor Bradford is to be presented with an award in recognition of her acclaimed work as an author of 40 years.

The Leeds Award will be presented to Bradford by Leeds Council's Lord Mayor, Eileen Taylor, at an event in London next Thursday.

The event will be held at the News UK building, at London Bridge, and will celebrate the author's achievements over 40 years.

Bradford is currently writing a prequel to her classic novel A Woman Of Substance following the death of her husband.

The acclaimed author, from Leeds and who worked at the Yorkshire Evening Post, will return to the family saga in Blackie And Emma, due out in 2020.