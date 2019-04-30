Leeds Corn Exchange will premiere new art installation for Leeds International Festival’s opening night

Leeds Corn Exchange will host the opening night of Leeds International Festival and the world premiere of an immersive art installation.

Launched in 2017 by LeedsBID, this year’s festival will welcome London design studio Flat-e and pioneering electronic musician Daniel Avery’s creative collaboration, Falling Light.

Featuring a horizontal floating screen, the artwork places the audience within the performance. Using light, sound and music to incorporate viewers into the display, the presentation uses spectators’ bodies to project otherworldly abstractions, making them part of the exhibition.

Leeds Corn Exchange was chosen by LeedsBid to host the event because of its significant links with the electronic music scene in the 1990s. It is expected that around 350 people will turn up for the opening night on May 2.

Adam Warner, centre manager for Leeds Corn Exchange, said: “Leeds Corn Exchange is keen to be at the forefront of new changes to our city and attract the biggest talent to our outstanding venue, which serves as a centre stage for creative businesses and audiences in the UK.

“Being chosen to showcase such a major event for Leeds International Festival is testament to the work we have been conducting in the last year, to position the Corn Exchange as not just a civic and historical landmark, but also an ambitious and innovative hub, which acts as a unique space for the city’s most exciting events and happenings.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for us and really demonstrates our new vision for Leeds Corn Exchange.”

Tickets to the opening performance at 8.30pm are £15 from leedsinternationalfestival.com/event/falling-light.

Daniel Avery will be attending to present original compositions.

The installation will then be open for free to the general public for the remainder of the festival.