Leeds International Film Festival ticket changes not related to EU, organisers say

Leeds International Film Festival's (LIFF) new ticketing options are not related to European Union funding, the organisers have said, but will "address" the issue.

The 33rd festival takes place at venues across the city between November 6 and 21.

-> Leeds International Film Festival 2019 needs volunteers - here's how to apply

Some customers are disappointed that the flat fee offered in previous years - allowing two weeks of access for £100 - has been replaced by a LIFF Explorer, for which fans can pay £50 for full access but are required to pay £3 ticket per film after that fee.

A spokesman for Leeds Film City, which organises the festival, said: "Regarding the pass process, we are going to be addressing that at the start of next week."

He could not say whether that would be in the form of a statement or a change to the pass structure.

Asked about a rumour that ticketing has been affected by a lack of European Union funds, he added: "The change in the structure isn't related to Creative Europe."

In a post on twitter, LIFF organisers said "we realise that previous LIFF goers have been surprised by the move away from a flat fee pass," adding: "We apologise to any attendees who had planned ahead based on our previous pass structure, and hope that you will still be able to enjoy many festival events."

Creative Europe is a €1.46 billion European Union programme for the cultural and creative sectors for the years 2014 to 2020.

It supplied some £60,000 for LIFF in 2017, 12.09 per cent of its budget.

As Brexit looms, future EU sources of funding for the UK remain in doubt.