Leeds Playhouse to host final production at pop-up theatre

A pop-up theatre that was launched at Leeds Playhouse while it underwent redevelopment work is hosting its last production this month.

Leeds Playhouse started the extensive redevelopment more than a year ago and, when the time came to close its auditoria, it took the decision to open the pop-up theatre to maintain production, creativity and audiences.

Since then, the temporary venue has hosted 12 productions and has welcomed more than 50,000 people through its doors. The final production, Amanda Whittington’s Be My Baby, is on now.

Artistic director James Brining said: “Temporarily closing a venue, regardless of its profile and successes, is a tricky business but I really believe we have pulled it off and I thank the whole Playhouse team for their continued hard work as well as our audiences, who have taken to the Pop-Up space with enthusiasm and a spirit of adventure.

“Be My Baby is a great production to conclude the Pop-Up season; a story of women and friendship, of togetherness and support, a story of fight and independence that resonates still. I look forward to welcoming audiences to this special place for the last time before it reverts to our set building workshop.”

Be My Baby, in association with SOYO Leeds, will run until Saturday, June 1. Set in a maternity home for young, unmarried women, Jacqui Honess-Martin directs this moving story with warmth and humour.

For tickets, call 0113 213 7700 or visit leedsplayhouse.org.uk.