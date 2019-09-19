Leeds venue The Wardrobe celebrates 20 years

One of Leeds’ favourite nightspots The Wardrobe celebrates its 20th birthday in style with special week of events to celebrate the venue’s musical heritage.

Opened in 1999, The Wardrobe Bar & Kitchen on St Peter’s Square celebrates its 20th birthday this month with an eclectic programme of events. Since first opening its doors the venue has hosted legendary artists such as Amy Winehouse, Charles Bradley and Roy Ayers plus the early shows of breakthrough artists like George Ezra, Catfish & The Bottlemen and Lewis Capaldi.

Corinne Bailey Rae was a regular at The Wardrobe.

The venue has solidified its reputation within the Leeds music scene in recent years, but it’s not just music the multi-purpose venue specialises in. The Wardrobe has hosted spoken word, comedy shows and talks, seeing Joe Lycett, Phill Jupitus, James Acaster, Kerry Godliman and Viv Albertine all appear at the venue, and it is a popular destination for famous comedians and regulars on the TV panel show circuit to test new material prior to residencies at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Opening the anniversary week will be Leeds soul/funk/jazz legends The New Mastersounds featuring US singer Lamar Williams Jr, who has performed with artists such as Rehab, Little Richard and Jagged Edge. The band performed at the venue in the early days and will be supported by the reformed Dig Family, another selection from classic Wardrobe alumni.

Craig Charles returns on September 21 with his hugely popular Funk & Soul Club. The BBC 6Music DJ and actor sells out his Wardrobe residency every time and partygoers can expect the best in funk, soul and anthems from Charles’ radio show and huge record collection. This will be a slightly special Wardrobe edition though, featuring live band performances from neo soul outfit Mamilah to keep the party going.

Submotion Orchestra have a long history with The Wardrobe having played the venue multiple times and some of the seven-member strong band even worked there. The band are one of Leeds’ strongest musical exports in recent years and have gone on to play festivals all over the world. They bring their soulful ambient electronica home on September 25.

We could not celebrate the Wardrobe’s musical history without a homage to the Amy Winehouse show that took place at The Wardrobe on November 11, 2006. The tour was in support of her newly released album Back to Black, which went on to be one of the most decorated and revered albums of the decade. In honour of this we welcome The Amy Winehouse Experience AKA Lioness on September 26. A well established and respectful tribute, ‘Lioness’ features tracks from Frank, Back to Black, Lioness and a host of covers associated with the award-winning, much-loved late soul songstress.

Friday September 27 sees the return of Casa Latina, an evening of salsa classes, live music and salsa DJs unlike any other event you’d see in a music venue. A reunion of the original promoters DJ Lubi and Chico after 17 years, and featuring the UK’s only all-female salsa band Guerrera, and star teachers Tanya Cusan Espinosa and Mauricio Reyes, this is not to be missed for any salsa lovers in the city. Never tried salsa? have no fear – this is the perfect event to come down and give it a go!.

The week of events is concluded with a true modern-day icon performing at The Wardrobe. DJ, Broadcaster, producer and record label chief Gilles Peterson will be performing on Saturday 28th September. Peterson has played a pivotal role in promoting genres such as jazz, hip-hop, and electronic music over the last 20 years and it’s fitting that he closes a week of birthday celebrations for a venue that hosted so much of the music he has supported.

Many promoters and DJs have hosted events at The Wardrobe throughout it’s history one of which, DJ Lubi, has been hosting shows such as his seminal ‘Soul Rebels’ night since the venue opened. Asked about his involvement in the venue he said: “There were too many great shows at the Wardrobe to remember but Afrobeat co-founder alongside Fela Kuti, drummer Tony Allen in 2011 has to be my favourite. He was amazing. The full spectrum of drum dynamics, from incredibly powerful rhythmic attack to the lightest jazz style touch on the cymbals. I’m hugely looking forward to the anniversary week to see lots of the old mates from the early days of The Wardrobe like New Mastersounds and in the Casa Latina reunion!”

MOBO award winning artist Corinne Bailey Rae was a regular at the Wardrobe both as a punter and onstage. She remembers her times at the venue fondly: “I went to The Wardrobe the first few weeks it was open. I used to work at legendary Leeds jazz club The Underground so I remember feeling excited that I would have somewhere to go out that was ‘exotic’ and not ‘home’. I used to perform [at The Wardrobe] in the early days with The Haggis Horns and I performed with Wayne Clarke, John Ellis (Cinematic Orchestra), and Cleave Freckleton. The backstage hang was always at least as good as what was happening front of house, if not better!”

Event Listings:

Friday September 20: The New Mastersounds Ft Lamar Williams Jnr & The Dig Family

Saturday September 21:

The Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club

Wednesday September 25:

Submotion Orchestra

Thursday September 26:

The Amy Winehouse Experience AKA Lionness

Friday September 27:

Casa Latina Reunion Party

SAaturday September 28:

Gilles Peterson

Tickets are on sale for The Wardrobe anniversary events from SeeTickets.com and Lunatickets.co.uk