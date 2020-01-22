Left Bank Leeds to host war photographer who lost three limbs in Afghanistan

A photographer, activist and popular TED speaker who lost three limbs in an Afghanistan explosion will come to Leeds for the first time to talk about his journey documenting survivors of conflict around the world.

Giles Duley, who lost two legs and an arm after stepping on a landmine in 2011 in the Middle Eastern country will talk about his incredible life story during the first Love, Hope & War event.

Left Bank Leeds. Picture: Simon Hulme.

The Think Leeds talk, organised by The Thinking Agency and hosted by event partner, Left Bank Leeds, will be held at the church in Cardigan Road, Hyde Park on

March 12 from 6.30pm.

Duley, who's TED talk has been watched more than 200,000 times, has inspired people like Angelina Jolie, Massive Attack and PJ Harvey with his incredible talent and determination, according to organisers.

He’s appeared in Esquire, The Independent, The New York Times, The Times and Marie-Claire, and won numerous awards and accolades for his work.

Duley is also the founder and CEO of Legacy of War Foundation, organisation that helps people and communities around the world, who have been affected by conflict rebuild themselves.

He will be introduced by Siobhan Sinnerton, director and producer of the multi-award-winning documentary Walking Wounded: Return to the Frontline, featuring Duley himself.

She is Channel 4 commissioning editor for news and current affairs and executive producer of Syria war film For Sama, the critically-acclaimed documentary which to date has won over 50 awards internationally and became the most nominated documentary in BAFTA history - with four nods - as well as a chance of winning an Oscar in 2020.

Think Leeds talks are non-profit events that "bring together and resonate with the creative and screen industries of the north," say organisers.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through Eventbrite and attendees can expect an "emotional and powerful talk, incredible photographs, and the opportunity to meet Giles informally for questions afterwards".