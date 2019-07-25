Lence: ‘I felt as though there was a place where I could tell my story’

Leeds-born rapper and producer Lence has been a fixture in the city’s hip-hop and grime scene since 2010.

To date, he’s released three mixtapes – the latest of which, Like You Are, came out in March. On August 3 he’ll be appearing at Hyde Park Unity Day.

“It’s been like a creative process where I’ve just enjoyed the process and progressing in what I’ve been doing and what I’ve been producing,” he says of his music career to date. “The enjoyment of it has pushed me to keep doing it.”

Like You Are is Lence’s first release on Spotify and Apple Music. A CD pressing is also available from Jumbo Records in the Merrion Centre.

“I’ve done two mixtapes before,” he says, “the first one was Abstract Views in 2013 and the second was Set The Pace, and that was in 2016. This one, Like You Are, I saw as more of an album but I’m still calling it a mixtape because I feel that once I’ve finally arrived at where I want to be studio-wise I can finally do an album.

“I took Set The Pace to Jumbo Records last year and this one they did a really nice review of, so I was pleased with that.”

Lence

Having grown up in Holt Park and Headingley, Lence got into hip-hop through “needing to write”. “I wanted to make sense of what was going on around me and what I was observing in society. I just felt I wanted to provide a voice that wasn’t already there.

“The stuff that I was relating to in terms of grime was artists like Ghetts and hip-hop artists like Akala, I really liked what they were doing, so I felt as though there was a place where I could tell my story, and especially local to Leeds, and bring that across.

“That’s kind of manifested in the Industry of Unemployment track where I’m talking about unemployment and being able to really shed a light on what’s actually happening there, and not being restricted or pressured into having to talk about stuff that other MCs feel the need to talk about. I’m just talking about what I’m living, that’s the main thing for me.”

Earlier this month Lence played at Temple of Boom in Leeds. “I’ve done all over in the last couple of years – The Wardrobe, Hyde Park Book Club, LS6 Café, just all around. I do spoken word as well, so that maximises the amount of bookings. As well as doing hip-hop nights I’ve got into poetry nights as well, so my work can be heard.”

I wanted to make sense of what was going on around me and what I was observing in society. I just felt I wanted to provide a voice that wasn’t already there. Lence

He feels the hip-hop and grime scene in Leeds is currently “very strong”. “There are lots of types and pockets of it. In 2011 there was kind of a golden period for it where a lot of people were going into battling and getting a lot of views from that online, and it’s already got a good basis of grime as well. I feel people are taking things into their own hands and creating their own openings which I think is important. When you’ve not got a management structure or anything like that – as opposed to the bands in Leeds where there’s a system where people want to actively manage those people – it’s much more of a DIY thing here.”

Personally, he feels his MC-ing has evolved to a point where he has “found what it is I want to talk about”. “For me, it’s important to be authentic and write about what you’re actually experiencing,” he says. “As long as you make sense of it in your way it stands up and people can relate to it. I want to create something new, something different, and that’s why I’ve been crafting away at the rhyming schemes and the flows and try and have the most interesting array of lyrics, that’s what I’m presently pushing myself into, to tell something which each line so there’s substance.”

Lence will perform at Hyde Park Unity Day on August 3 at 2.35pm. In November he is curating a spoken word event at Leeds Playhouse. It developed out of Blur The Lines that he staged at this year’s Leeds Lit Fest. “I put on 20 spoken word artists and MCs, I tried to provide an interesting mix of performers and show where do the lines blur in terms of rap and spoken word, and from there I’m going to be taking that to the Playhouse in November.”

