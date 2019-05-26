Long Division festival preview with Ceiling Demons and Cruel World

Grassroots festivals are abundant, yet live venues are seeing a steep and worrying decline in most cities.

Wakefield has played host to many venues and festivals in its long musical history, and still through thick and thin continues to fly the albeit tattered flag of independent artists and signed bands that still continue to be able to perform live where venues are available.

Cruel World

It is because of the above, that Long Division has to be praised for continuing to curate a strong line-up and roster of artists to a city that has lost some of its star power and shine of the mid-00s ‘Arctic Monkeys’ footprint on the ceiling of Escobar’ heyday.

Bringing artists into the city such as Peter Hook and The Light, Asian Dub Foundation, Art Brut, We are Scientists, would be the envy of any cities venue poster campaign, but to bring all this and continue to support local talent such as Menace Beach, Cruel World and Ceiling Demons to name a small handful, Long Division is still the events listing festival that many cities fail to match.

Rather than mourn the loss of times gone by, we should actively encourage, support and attend this festival in our city.

We are privileged and should not be apathetic or complacent when we have this on our doorstep.

I spoke to two of the acts performing at Long Division this Saturday 1st June, to hear their opinions on the festival and what they have lined up for their performances.

Ceiling Demons

You’ll be returning to Wakefield to play the Long Division festival in June. You seem to get a lot of love from the city especially from Wah Wah Records and their customers. How important are independent record stores and grassroots festivals to you?

Firstly, we want to say a big thank you to Dean Freeman and the Long Division team for booking us for this years event. We love Wakefield and have had some treasured memories performing in the city. From being invited to perform at Wah Wah Records first RSD event to supporting acts like Sleaford Mods, Too Many T’s and Fold at The Hop, we feel a strong affinity with Wakey.

Alan at Wah Wah really resonates with our sound and is a big champion of it, rating our last LP ‘Nil’ in his top three vinyl releases last year. We’re extremely grateful for the support and strongly reflect an equal love towards independent music platforms that nurture creativity. Grassroots festivals, independent stores and labels are all vital for harnessing the rich talent within local areas and giving a voice to the voiceless.

Your album NiL, deals with sombre but inspirational themes. How do you translate this to a live festival audience that is mainly a family friendly affair?

The live performances are more lively and raw compared to the recordings, but they still hold the same sentiment. With our sound being quite niche and tackling heavy themes at times, we know it’s not for everyone, but we do try to craft our sets with a mixture of dark and lighter numbers to keep it eclectic and interesting for the audience.

Of all the bands playing Long Division, who will you try to see and who do you champion there?

The line up is phenomenal! We’re super excited and honoured to be sharing the bill with the likes of Peter Hook & The Light and Penguin Cafe – hoping to catch both of them. It’s great to see fellow Come Play With Me acts Dead Naked Hippies, Mansion of Snakes and The Golden Age of TV on the line-up too! Other acts we’d like to check out include Leeds bands Cowtown, Jellyskin, Oliver Asadi and Cruel World, Newcastle’s Fossway and electronic dream-pop artist Mayshe-Mayshe!

You worked with Men Tell Health, an organisation set up for males speaking up about their issues. How well has this collaboration worked and have you seen people giving positive feedback from your lyrics or themes that have helped people?

We have been flying the flag as suicide-prevention advocates for a number of years now, having worked extensively with the likes of CALM and fundraising for other charities in the past. The collaboration with Men Tell Health was special for us as they directly tackle mental health in an open, inclusive and direct manner straight towards their local communities, so it’s been good for us to give back to the Teesside region that has taken us under their wing and shown us tremendous support. If people relate and feel less alone when hearing our music, it’s an extra blessing.

Your artwork and style, including that of the masks you have been known to wear, are quite stark and foreboding. Will this be specific to this album or will it develop and become more prevalent dependant on musical theme?

The art aesthetic is very important to us, with the masks originally being designed by Lewis Edwards, and then explored further with film-maker James Bird before connecting with current album artist Tim Coomber – who we have worked with on most of our releases. We feel it’s important to create our own style and imagery, and with our past releases the mask concept was very much present. But with Nil, we wanted to introduce the theme of shedding the mask. It’s a powerful symbol and an important part of our image and message which will likely remain, even if it becomes more subtle.

There are many political and societal changes in the UK currently, and spoken word poets and lyricists always tend to be the loudest voices in these times. Was it a conscious decision to have the vocals spoken than sang to address your message clearer?

Being influenced by many great lyricists across different genres has helped us to develop our own sense of flow so to speak. We dabble in the art of rhythm and rhymes with our wordplay and feel that having a balance within our songs is important. Some tracks seem to suite a spoken approach and this can certainly help cut to the bone with the messages we like to unearth.

What comes first in a Ceiling Demons writing session? A beat, a lyric, a theme?

Every song is different and we don’t have a set formula for our creation process. Sometimes the words have been written and then put to a beat, other times the music arrives first and we write around that. We also like traditional song-writing techniques by using chords and instruments. Themes manifest when writing, and this necessity usually occurs when in distressed mental states. However desolate this can be, there has to be a polarity of hope.

What are the plans for the rest of 2019 and when will there be more new music/album released?

2019 has been incredibly productive for us from a creative point of view and we’re working on some exciting projects and events at the moment too. After Long Division, we are putting on an exclusive UK show with one of our US indie-rap heroes – Ceschi in Teesside on June 6, which will be fantastic as we are big fans of his work and the recent album Sad, Fat Luck. We return to West Yorkshire on 21st June for a super special #360RAW showcase event at The Lending Room in Leeds, curated by Richard Watson of the 360 Club and Alan Raw of BBC Introducing. We play our first show in Halifax on 5th July at the Grayston Unity and are also set for a hometown headline show in the tent at this years Richmond Live on Friday 2nd August which we’re immensely looking forward to amongst other live dates. We’re also working on some unique events to help tackle the suicide epidemic within Richmondshire later in the year. In terms of new music, we have been writing and creating demos for a future release and hope to drop a taster sometime in 2019. Keep your eyes to the ground and ears to the ceiling.

Cruel World

You’ve played Long Division before in various guises, but this will be the first as Cruel World. What are you favourite memories of the festival and what can people expect from your set?

The live album recording my old band did at St Austin’s Church was a really nice moment I’ll always cherish.

Cities need these independent grassroots festivals, but do you think the market has become over saturated and is diluting the passion for them?

If you’re asking me then yes, I think they’re over-saturated. I can watch three bands max in the space of a day before my ears, eyes and brain are fried. If you’re asking all the beautiful people who buy tickets for these festivals though, then clearly not. If people buy the tickets, the show is going to happen.

Cruel World are a significantly lighter band than say the post-punk of Post War Glamour Girls. When you got together, was it a conscious decision to move towards something completely different?

Completely conscious decision. Funnily enough, shouty/punky political music is now much more mainstream than when PWGG were doing it. Though from a musical stand point we were a modern band, we took the original ethos of it, but musically we weren’t that post-punk. I just want to tap into more universal themes now, see the bigger picture.

When I hear the lyrics of contemporary ‘post-punk’ bands I don’t hear any new ideas. It doesn’t actually challenge your opinions, all it does is reinforce what you already believe. What do we all have in common? What can we all relate to. Love and Pain. All the great songs are love and pain. We just want to write great songs.

Wakefield has a long history of bands, music and venues, but like most cities has lost some great venues. Do you see a time when it will return to its glory days of the mid 00s or has that opportunity gone forever?

Forever is a long time. Where we’re at now as a species, with all our four-way power supplies and our boss tuners... That’s a very recent phenomenon. The rock ’n’ roll toilet circuit might not be able to sustain itself. Rock ’n’ roll can’t sustain itself much longer, just don’t tell Neil Young that.

Blame horrible, greedy landlords. blame the government for cutting funding for the arts, blame the internet for obliterating the old ways but I don’t know, I think maybe people are already bored of it, and that’s why it’s not sustaining itself. It’s not something to worry about, People will always be making stuff, and people will always want to see how it’s made, so I’m sure we’ll find a way.

What are the plans for Cruel World in terms of recording and releasing an album?

We’ll put an EP out this year.

Of the bands playing Long Division, who do you champion and who are you looking forward to seeing perform?

Menace Beach but they’re on at the same time as us!

If you could curate your own festival, who would be your top three headliners?

Neil Young, Yung Lean, Nelly.

In previous years, Long Division have recorded live albums of some of their shows. What’s your favourite live album of all time?

Live From St Austin’s by Post War Glamour Girls.

Long Division festival runs in Wakefield from May 29-June 2. longdivisionfestival.co.uk