Louis Tomlinson's heartwarming new video turns Leeds pensioner into viral star

One Direction star Louis Tomlinson released a new music video for his single Two of Us on Wednesday which turned a Leeds pensioner into a viral sensation.

In the video we see the Doncaster-born singer meet Richard Green, 83, who says, "I was born in the sounds of Leeds Town Hall chiming."

- > One Direction's Louis Tomlinson rethinking career weeks after the death of his sister



The pensioner, who spent time in the RAF as well as working as a taxi driver, actor and club singer, lost his wife Pat from Alzheimer's disease in December 2016.

Tomlinson explains: "I lost someone around the same time. My mum."

The singer lost his mother, Johannah Poulston, after a battle with leukaemia in the same month.

He explains to Mr Green, "We're a big family as well so it hit us hard."

Mr Green says: "We all come into this world the same way and we go out the same way.

"When you leave this little plot you ain't coming back so you might as well make the most of what you've got."

Tomlinson then helps his new friend to tick of his bucket list of dream activities.

In the video we see Mr Green fly a helicopter, drive a race car and ride a helicopter with the One Direction star.

Though he couldn't go through with getting a tattoo we do see him tattooing his initial, R.G onto Tomlinson's arm.

The film finishes with him completing the last thing on the list, performing in front of an arena, when he takes to the stage during one of Louis' gigs to sing Nessum Dorma.

The video was released on Wednesday, March 24, shortly after the singer broke his silence after his 18-year-old sister died in March from a suspected cardiac arrest.

It gained over 1 million views within 24 hours and was still trending at number four on Youtube the day after.

The hashtag LouisandRichard was also trending on Twitter.

The pair are encouraging fans to donate to the Alzheimer's Society, Cancer Research UK and Buebell Wood Children's Hospice.