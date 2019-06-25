Lynyrd Skynyrd and Status Quo unite for arena show

There’s plenty of rock bands littering the highway of history, slumped off on the hard shoulder with just the one stone-cold classic to peddle – and then there’s the duo of Lynyrd Skynyrd and Status Quo, who collide together this week at Manchester Arena on June 27 with support from Massive Wagons.

Both bands pack a pure arsenal of southern-flavoured rock and boogie in their back catalogue – and neither have ever skimped on the hits. For fans however, this will be the only time to ever see them share the stage as the former arrive on their Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour, wrapping up a 50-year-plus career that has seen them create some of the finest staples in music history. Though blighted by tragedy throughout their existence, the Jacksonville outfit continue to blaze a trail for their brand of infectious rough-hewn anthems all around the world, from Sweet Home Alabama all the way to the iconic Free Bird.

Francis Rossi of Status Quo

The latter need no introduction on British soil too, as one of the biggest rock bands ever to hail from the UK. With four number-one albums and a plethora of top ten hits, there’s little Status Quo hasn’t conquered. Mostly fondly remembered for the partnership between Francis Rossi and the late Rick Parfitt, the band delivered hit after hit in the seventies and were still notching up impressive chart entries well into the new millennium. Cocked, locked and ready to rock with cuts like Whatever You Want, Caroline and Rockin’ All Over the World.

Lancaster’s Massive Wagons meanwhile return in support of Quo following similar shows last year, with their 2018 outing Full Nelson continuing to evolve their classic rock-rooted sound. The band’s run of support shows represents some of their biggest gigs to date as they join some rock and roll royalty on their last hurrah.