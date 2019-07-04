Mattiel: ‘American culture is so set in the nine-to-five but the world doesn’t work like that any more’

US singer Mattiel visits Leeds on a tour to promote her second album. She spoke to DUNCAN SEAMAN.

Hard on the heels of Mattiel Brown’s first appearance at Glastonbury – a festival, she says, she has heard about her whole life, “I never thought I’d get the opportunity to attend let alone play, it’s very mind-blowing” – the American singer-songwriter is touring the UK.

On Monday July 8 she’s due to stop off at the Brudenell Social Club in Leeds.

The shows correspond with the release of Mattiel’s new album, Satis Factory, a follow-up to her well-received, self-titled debut from 2017, which she has said emerged from “a very dark period” in her life.

“The first album…I wanted to make something that would make me feel more useful,” she says. “I was laying around all day depressed, dealing with a skin condition I had to recover from. I first discovered that I could do this and then people responded in such a positive way to the first record that I became, understandably I guess, more confident in my own voice my abilities, so I think the second record has a lot more intention to it.”

When the singer, from Atlanta, Georgia, originally hooked up with co-writers Jonah Swilley and Randy Michael, it wasn’t with an album in mind. “I didn’t have any plans for that, I didn’t think anyone would ever hear it, I had never written a song before, it was crazy,” she says. But buoyed by an encounter with one of her musical heroes, Jack White – who went on take Mattiel on tour with him after being introduced to her music by a colleague at his label, Third Ear – she persevered.

Mattiel

Her first album was licensed in the UK by Heavenly and brought her an appearance on Later with Jools Holland. Satis Factory, Mattiel feels, is more assured. “You can hear it in my voice, I sound a lot more comfortable.”

That growing confidence has enabled to leave her day job as a graphic designer at the email marketing company MailChimp. “I thought I was going to have a career in graphic design my whole life,” she says. “I think I will, because I still do, I do all the art direction. When the label needs the artwork I’m the one putting the files together and making sure the photographs are all hi-resolution and it’s in CMYK for printing, I have to do all of that, which I love, I’ve always loved it and I’ve been paid to do it for five years, so it comes really naturally to me to have total control over it.

“So it’s not to think I’m not going to do it, as far as graphic design and art direction goes, but I definitely made the switch to doing that and music full-time, instead of making ad campaigns for a company.”

She feels it’s beneficial to not get complacent in life. “I think if you’re doing one thing for too long that can be really unhealthy. But American culture is so set in the nine-to-five, you work until you’re 60 and then you retire and your body looks like s*** because you’ve been sitting at a desk for 40 years. That’s something that comes from out parents’ generation. Our parents are so concerned with us having a solid job with health insurance for x amount of years, so that we can buy a house and have kids. The world doesn’t work like that any more for one thing, and our generation is the one that has to figure that out.

I called it Satis Factory because ‘satis’ in Latin translates to enough, adequate or sufficient, and the duality of those two words or two opposing ideas to me signify this never-ending search for gratification which a lot of artists go through Mattiel

“I think a lot of people in the tech world in California and New York move around. All over the world, people are just more mobile now. I want to be travelling and doing different things and this seems to be working out, so I’m happy to be doing this right now.”

Mattiel might not have sung onstage until she was 21, but she admits she had long harboured musical ambitions. “My mom told me when I was really small that I would sing in the grocery store. I don’t really remember doing it, but she always told me I had a great voice and I thought she was only telling me that because she was my mom. I sung in the car when I was a teenager driving to high school, and college after that, and various different jobs. I sat by myself alone without any others’ influence. I only listened to CDs like The Clash and The White Stripes and Bob Dylan for a period of years. I didn’t have the outside influence too much like Florence + The Machine or singer-songwritery stuff or Taylor Swift.

“I find that there’s a lot of singers out there who are considered well trained but they all sound like someone else or they feel like they have to sound like someone else. I maybe just accidentally didn’t allow that to penetrate my life or my vocal style. It was pretty much like an isolated experience in my car where I could sing and not be embarrassed.”

She talks highly of Jack White. “When we went on tour with him after he asked us to play at his record store in Nashville that was pretty much the moment where I felt like I could either stay at this job or I could go and chase this thing. About a year later I quit the job, but even after the tour I went back to my desk, it was very bizarre. That was like the universe telling me, ‘OK, you have a choice here’. It was great to have his reinforcement and his support.”

Mattiel

As far as themes on new record go, Mattiel says: “I called it Satis Factory because ‘satis’ in Latin translates to enough, adequate or sufficient, and the duality of those two words or two opposing ideas to me signify this never-ending search for gratification which a lot of artists go through. It’s more about the process of making work and the actual time spent making the work, rather than the end result.

“The end result can be very rewarding but that satisfaction never lasts and you’re always searching for more, so the Satis Factory is like a visual representation of that concept. I think sometimes people get confused and think that if they just finish this one thing or if they get this car or this house they’ll be happy, which is never the case. You have to always be hungry for more.”

Having found an audience across the Atlantic, Mattiel is considering moving to Europe. “Before this all took off I had visited Italy, France and Germany, the UK, Belgium – I lived in Brussels for six months when I was 19. The quality of life here and the city planning and the efficiency of everything just seems a little more intuitive,” she says. “The US has its advantages in some places but particularly in Atlanta I feel like I’ve seen everything and done everything there, so I’ve had my sights set on Berlin and Italy and France. The UK seems a little more challenging to move to, as far as visas goes, but maybe eventually everyone here will like me enough to be able to come here without having to marry somebody.”

Satis Factory is out now. Mattiel plays at Brudenell Social Club, Leeds on July 8. www.facebook.com/therealmattiel