Amplify Her film to premiere at Leeds College of Music

Part motion comic, part live action, the much anticipated documentary film Almplify Her will make its European premiere on International Women’s Day, presented by Leeds College of Music and city-based record label Come Play With Me.

Amplify Her is a film, graphic novel and animated motion comic series exploring the rise of female artists in the electronic scene. Imagined and brought to life by more than 30 female creators from North America, the film follows seven up-and-coming stars finding their voices within a male-dominated realm.

The premiere is being hosted at The Venue at Leeds College of Music on Thursday March 8 from 7.30pm. The evening will also see a Q&A with director Nicole Sorochan and an after-party at Wharf Chambers, hosted by Equaliser and Girl Gang Leeds, from 11pm. www.lcm.ac.uk/whats-on/amplify-her/