Cher announces UK tour - how to get tickets for Leeds First Direct Arena show

Cher is coming to the First Direct Arena as part of the Here We Go Again ABBA tribute tour in October 2019.

Following her role in Mamma Mia two the multi-million record selling star is touring in the UK for the first time in 14 years.

She is one of the world’s most successful pop stars and has been releasing music since the 1960s so the shows are sure to be a sellout.

When will Cher be coming to the First Direct Arena?

The date for the diary is Wednesday October 30 2019.

Where else is Cher playing on the Here We Go Again tour?

Cher UK tour dates 2019:

Sunday 20 October – The O2, London

Thursday 24 October – Manchester Arena

Saturday 26 October – Resorts World Arena Birmingham

Monday 28 October – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Wednesday 30 October – First Direct Arena, Leeds

When are tickets available? Are there any pre-sale tickets?

Tickets will go on sale on Friday December 14 at 10am. No details of pre-sale tickets have been released.

How much are tickets for Cher’s Here We Go Again Tour?

Prices have not yet been confirmed for the UK tour but in the states tickets range from between $79 to $500 a ticket.

Where you can get tickets for Cher at the First Direct Arena

Tickets will be sold online at Ticketmaster or by the arena’s booking line on 0844 248 1585.

