Classical: Chamber music concerts in Sheffield

“It was one of classical music’s most mind-blowing experiences you could ever imagine,” wrote the critic following Benjamin Frith and Peter Hill’s first Sheffield performance of Stravinsky’s ballet, The Rite of Spring, in the version for four hands at one piano.

“Just to see the intricate interweaving of hands and fingers that is required to play this complex virtuoso work, was in itself a visual fascination,” the review continued, and now just over twenty years later, the duo come together to reprise that evening in next Tuesday’s concert at the Venue, one of the Leeds International Concert Season’s Chamber music series devoted to Russian music.

It conveniently coincides with the duo’s latest CD release of Russian music (see today’s Album Reviews), and the concert also brings together the violinist, Lucy Gould, and clarinettist Robert Plane, in Stravinsky’s A Soldier’s Tale, and three works by Debussy – the Violin Sonata, Premiere Clarinet Rhapsody, and another ballet score, Jeux, that features the Frith/Hill duo.

Next up in the season the Gould Piano Trio have two seldom played works, Glinka’s Trio Pathetique and Arensky’s First Piano Trio, though the arrangement for Clarinet Trio of Rimsky-Korsakov’s orchestral extravaganza, Scheherazade, is a complete rarity. If you think the arrangement is going to be a cut-price version of the original, then think again and listen to this fascinating adaptation (January 23).

Tickets from the box office on 0113 3760318 or online via www.leedsconcertseason.com.