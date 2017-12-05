Classical: Music in the Round, Ensemble 360 at Crucible Studio, Sheffield

What do Ensemble 360, and premiership contenders in football have in common? Answer: because of their prestige, they can both call on top class substitutes.

Matthew Hunt returned for Mozart’s Quartet in Eb for clarinet and string trio. OK, so it’s only a violin sonata of his rescored, and not by him either. But it works, and was given a rare and lively outing here.

Ruth Gibson (viola) could have been excused if she felt a little underused in the Mozart, but in the final Sextet by Dohnányi, she was given the opportunity to shine as much as her colleague Benjamin Nabarro (violin), and she took it enthusiastically. This piece is definitely worth hearing if only for the magnificent first movement, and judging by this performance, it might have been written for Ensemble 360.