Classical preview

A glittering array of previous prizewinners will appear in Leeds Town Hall as part of the build-up to the Nineteenth International Piano Competition with new co-artistic directors Paul Lewis and Adam Gatehouse promising a revitalised competition that will provide the next generation of world-class musicians.

From Russia comes Anna Tsybulva, the winner in 2015, who appears in two concerts, the first, with the Halle conducted by Mark Elder, including a performance of Ravel’s Piano Concerto (January 13), returning on March 17 with Schumann’s Piano Concerto in the company of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic. The elegant playing of the Swiss-born Louis Schwizgebel was awarded second prize in 2012, and he will be joined by the BBC Philharmonic playing Beethoven’s ‘Emperor’ Concerto (January 20). In the 2009 competition it was the forthright playing of the Russian, Sofya Gulyak, who pleased the jury, and she returns with the Orchestra of Opera North in Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue (April 9), a concert preceded by the 2006 winner, Sunwook Kim, who has chosen the highly demanding First Piano Concerto by Brahms with the Halle (February 24).

In a new innovation the early rounds of the competition are taking place in Berlin, New York and Singapore, before it arrives in Leeds from September 6-15. Tickets will be on sale early in 2018 from www.leedspiano.com

Tickets for Leeds Town Hall concerts 0113 3760318 or www.leedsconcertseason.com