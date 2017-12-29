CLASSICAL PREVIEW

Launched in London during February, English Touring Opera’s Spring season continues through to June, this year taking in 21 theatres throughout the country and including four visits to our region – Buxton (March 23/25), Sheffield (May 11/12), Durham (May 14/15) and York (June 1/2).

They are bringing three highly contrasting stories with a new production of Mozart’s gentle comedy, The Marriage of Figaro, and revivals of Puccini’s chilling story of infidelity and murder in Il Tabarro, and the hilarious Gianni Schicchi, the coupling among the finest one-act presentations we have seen in the UK.

With many exciting young singers, Blanche McIntyre promises a colourful production of Figaro with the role of the Countess taken by the soprano, Nadine Benjamin, named by Opera Now magazine as ‘one of the top ten new generation singers’. Making his debut at London’s Royal Opera House two years ago, Ross Ramgobin, sings the title role, with Rachel Richmond as the fickle Susanna and David Kimberg as the Count. Christopher Stark conducts. Craig Smith heads the cast of Il Tabarro with an exciting young tenor, Charne Rochford, as one of the two lovers, while Andrew Slater is the cunning Gianni Schicchi who makes fools of a greedy family trying to change their deceased ancestor’s will. Michael Rosewell conducts.

Tickets: Buxton Opera House 01298 72190; Sheffield Lyceum 0114 2496000; Durham Gala Theatre 03000 266600; York Theatre Royal 01904 623568.