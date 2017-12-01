Classical preview: Sunday Series concerts in Harrogate

Described by the famous conductor, Daniel Barenboim, as “remarkable, really remarkable”, the young multi-award winning German-born cellist, Benedict Kloeckner, opens the five concerts in the 25th Harrogate Sunday Series at the Old Swan Hotel.

Playing a famous Italian instrument by Francesco Rugeri from 1680, the recital coincides with his much anticipated new CD, (featured in today’s Album Reviews), both the disc and recital including Chopin’s elegant Cello Sonata. Partnered in Harrogate by the Japanese pianist, Momo Kodama, their programme also contains music by Schumann (January 21).

More famous instruments are to be heard in the series, including a Stradivarius and a Guarnerius, when the four concert soloists, Tasmin Waley-Cohen, Emma Parker, Rosalind Ventris and Nathaniel Boyd come together as The Albion Quartet playing works by Dvorak (March 18).

In this rare showcase of the world’s outstanding instruments, the double Classical Brit award winner, Nicola Benedetti, brings her Stradivarius in an unusual coupling of solo violin music by Bach and a new work written for her by jazz legend, Wynton Marsalis (March 4).

Completing the season, virtuoso piano music by Prokofiev, Ravel and Debussy played by Steven Osborne (February 18), and the winner of the BBC Young Musician of the Year in 2014, Martin James Bartlett, features works by Rachmaninov and Beethoven (April 14).

All concerts start at 11am with an interval for coffee.

Tickets from 01423 562 303.