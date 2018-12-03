Jess Glynne has announced dates as part of Forest Live 2019, the summer concert series promoted by the Forestry Commission.

In 2014 a guest spot on Clean Bandit’s omnipresent pop-house smash ‘Rather Be’ brought Jess Glynne to prominence and with her debut album ‘I Cry When I Laugh’ the following year, she delivered one of the defining British pop records of the era.

Jess Glynne

At the time of writing it has been a chart staple for 170 weeks with triple platinum sales.

Her powerhouse vocal and fearless delivery have captured so many under her spell across a succession of hit singles such as ‘Right Here’, ‘Real Love’, ‘Hold My Hand’ and ‘Don't Be So Hard On Yourself’. Glynne's second studio album, Always In Between (2018) also debuted at Number 1 in the UK.

Success continues with the singles ‘All I Am’ and ‘I'll Be There’, a seventh top spot giving Jess Glynne the record for most Number 1 singles scored by a British female solo artist.

Forest Live is a major outdoor live music series held every summer by Forestry Commission England in seven beautiful forests.

Over 1.75 million people have attended a forest gig in the last eighteen years. With everything required for a great night out, including good food and drink, the concerts are renowned for their informal and relaxed atmosphere set to a spectacular forest backdrop.

Money raised from ticket sales helps to look after the nation’s forests sustainably, for people to enjoy and wildlife to thrive.

Commenting on the shows Jess Glynne said: “I do hope you can join me in the Summer as part of Forest Live. I am really looking forward to performing in these unique woodland locations around the country.”

Dates:

Saturday 22 June: Thetford Forest, near Brandon, Suffolk.

Sunday 23 June: Delamere Forest, near Northwich, Cheshire.

Friday 28 June: Sherwood Pines Forest, near Mansfield, Notts.

Saturday 29 June: Dalby Forest, near Pickering, North Yorkshire.

Friday 5 July: Cannock Chase Forest, near Rugeley, Staffs.

Tickets £44.50 (plus £4.95 booking fee) go on sale at 9am Friday 7 December from Forestry Commission box office tel 03000 680400 or buy online: www.forestryengland.uk/music

Info:

jessglynne.co.uk