Gig preview: An evening of Sarah Records bands Even As We Speak, Secret Shine, Action Painting! and Boyracer at Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Sarah Records was a UK Independent Record Label active in Bristol between 1987 and 1995, best known for its recordings of indie pop, which it released mostly on 7-inch singles.

On reaching the catalogue number SARAH 100 the label celebrated its centenary by throwing a party and shutting itself down. In March 2015, NME declared Sarah to be the second greatest indie label of all time.

The recently reformed Even As We Speak return to the UK with a run of headline shows with ex-Sarah Records label-mates Secret Shine, Action Painting! and Boyracer. The tour comes to Leeds on Saturday July 21 at the Brudenell Social Club, and finishes with an appearance at UK indie pop festival Indietracks. This will be an incredible and rare opportunity to see a classic line-up of former Sarah bands, it may never happen again!

US-based label Emotional Response – owned by Stewart Anderson of Boyracer and Jen Turrell – have put out some compilations and a reissue of the iconic Feral Pop Frenzy to help fund the upcoming tour. You can buy from here:

http://sarah2018.com/

Tickets are £10 advance from The Brudenell, See, We Got Tickets and in store / online from Jumbo Records.

Tickets links:

We Got Tickets: http://www.wegottickets.com/event/427564

See: https://www.seetickets.com/event/sarah-records-showcase-even-as-we-speak-guests/brudenell-social-club/1191814

Jumbo Records: http://www.jumborecords.co.uk/tickets.asp?event_id=24741&area_id=0&venue_id=0&when&sort