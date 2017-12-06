Gig review: Liam Gallagher at First Direct Arena, Leeds

Liam Gallagher has been a prestigious presence within the music industry for well over 20 years, having risen to fame as frontman of Britpop giants Oasis, before fronting Beady Eye and subsequently embarking on a career as a solo artist.

Some would perhaps consider him the last of his kind; an inordinate rock ’n’ roll colossus, complete with swagger and an indomitable tendency to express his opinions, no matter how controversial. His recently released debut album ‘As You Were’ was met with eminent acclaim, and his triumphant sold out show at Leeds’s First Direct Arena on Sunday was proof that he remains as paramount and influential as ever.

Though there was little in terms of on stage theatrics or splendour, Gallagher remained in possession of his audiences’ unabridged attention from the moment he swaggered on to the stage sporting his trademark parka, surging through a set comprised of both his own solo material and equally, a great many much loved Oasis classics. Cascading from opening number ‘Rock ’n’ Roll Star’ to the gargantuan ‘Morning Glory’, he exudes pure might and brims with unadulterated confidence.

Demonstrations of the sharp-tongued wit he has become renowned for over the years evoke adulation from the crowd. “I’ve got nothing against Yorkshire, man. I love the tea,” he utters in response to their rallying calls.

Tracks taken from ‘As You Were’, such as ‘Greedy Soul’, ‘For What It’s Worth’ and ‘Universal Gleam’ are just as euphorically received as the likes of ‘Supersonic’, ‘Some Might Say’ or the swirling soundscapes of ‘Be Here Now’, which seemingly signals the end of the nights’ performance.

As the audience chant for his return, they are rewarded with ‘Cigarettes and Alcohol’ and a stripped back rendition of ‘Live Forever’, but it doesn’t end there; as the lights come on and Sid Vicious’ ‘My Way’ accompanies the crowd as they file out, Liam makes a sudden return to the stage. “Had you there, didn’t I?” he remarks, before announcing ‘Wonderwall’. And with that, it’s all over; Gallagher exits the stage with much the same nonchalance as he entered it, having effortlessly reminded everyone in attendance exactly why he finds himself headlining sold out arena shows the world over.

As you were.