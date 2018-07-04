Gig review: Miles Kane at Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

The Brudenell scored a hat-trick on Tuesday night, a steady flow of beer, football on the big-screen outdoors, followed up by a riotous set by Miles Kane.

Eschewing a support act for the evening, the nail-biting football served as the build-up to Kane’s show, a tense 90 minutes rounded off with the final whistle taking the game to penalties.

With the heat and the drink and the jubilant winning crowd in full-swing, the audience were prepped for a well-deserved celebration sound-tracked by Kane’s new album Coup De Grace.

The big hitters came straight out in the first half. Inhaler, Loaded and Better Than That shook the venue, scoring big with the crowd.

Kane’s confidence and showmanship are part arrogance and flamboyance, every bit the Bolan-esque glam rock star he has morphed into on his new album. Grabbing the awaiting audiences hands, playing guitar solos in the crowd and performing what he states is his first ever crowd surf.

A late crowd-pleasing cover-version of Donna Summer’s Hot Stuff ramped up the audience into a stupor before Kane raced into the new album title track Coup De Grace. Every bit the glam-stomping four-to-the-floor hit with just a touch of a Kasabian-rhythm section for good measure.

Kane may have once been Diet Coke Alex Turner, churning out a few tracks and albums that didn’t quite find his own voice or identity; however he has finally crept from the last shadow of his friend and become an artist of his own making.He is set to return to a larger venue in Leeds later this year, but I remain ever the advocate for the Brudenell. No barriers, no men in high-vis jackets ruining the view. Intimate, raw and a touch dangerous, exactly how live music should be.