Gig review: The Twang at O2 Academy Leeds

The Twang have played many memorable gigs in Leeds down the years.

This latest, rapturously received, offering had particular resonance in that it formed part of a special UK tour to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut album Love It When I Feel Like This.

The Twang at O2 Academy Leeds. Picture: Anthony Longstaff

Released in June 2007, the album peaked at No.3 in the charts, and contained the singles Wide Awake, Either Way and Two Lovers.

The Birmingham indie outfit are currently on the road to play the record from start to finish for the first time.

Unsurprisingly, their setlist went down a storm with their adoring fans on a typically raucous evening which began with impressive support acts from Midlands bands Sugarthief and Ivory Wave.

All The Twang’s classics were given an airing, with the three aforementioned tracks from Love It When I Feel Like This accompanied by songs from Jewellery Quarter such as Took The Fun and Back Where We Started.

Lead singer Phil Etheridge, bursting with energy throughout, is a brilliant frontman and clearly loves what he does.

Indeed, Etheridge’s passion for The Twang transmits to the audience and he is also ably assisted by second singer Martin Saunders, who happily encourages the crowd to sing and dance along to their tunes.

The band’s followers, a loyal bunch, need no second invitation and The Twang’s hits are played with verve and conviction from start to finish during an outstanding performance which allowed them to showcase their best material.