Hacienda Classical to return to Leeds

Hacienda Classical is to return to Leeds’s First Direct Arena next year, its creators have revealed.

The show, which recreates musical highlights from Manchester’s legendary nightclub The Hacidena with DJs, guest singers, a choir and orchestra, visited Leeds earlier this year.

In the first run of dates to be announced for 2018, Hacienda Classical with Manchester Camerata, the city’s experimental orchestra, will be returning with a new set and soundtrack next year for shows that see the concert return to Leeds First Direct Arena in September 2018, make its a debut appearance at the world famous Edinburgh Festival.

Next year’s events will feature the third new set of Hacienda Classical which is currently being prepared by DJs Graeme Park and Mike Pickering alongside executive producer Peter Hook and musical director Tim Crooks. This version will once again see many new classic tracks added to the repertoire for the Hacienda Classical players and special guests.

The new soundtrack will be aired for the first time in Glasgow Saturday May 19, 2018 with a change of venue for the city since the previous year’s concerts as it comes to the spacious Breaehead Arena. Following two fully sold out gigs in 2016 and 2017, we return for the homecoming show to Castlefield Arena, Manchester on Saturday 30th June whilst the first outing at the prestigious Edinburgh Festival sees us come to the Royal Highland Centre on Saturday August 18, 2018.

The final weekend in September sees a return to London’s Royal Albert Hall for the third visit following highly two acclaimed performances on Friday September 28, 2018 and the final date now unveiled has the show back at the First Direct Arena in Leeds Saturday September 29, 2018.

Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday December 1 9am at gigst.rs/haciendac.

Hacienda Classical which sees the clubs original DJ partnership, Graeme Park and Mike Pickering reinterpret seminal dance classics with the orchestra, conductor Tim Crooks has received rave reviews since its first Bridgewater Hall concerts only 20 months ago. In less than two years since it has performed 25 concerts playing to audiences totalling around 150,000 in total.

See Thursday’s Yorkshire Evening Post for an exclusive interview with Mike Pickering.