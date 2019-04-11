Mary Anne Hobbs to broadcast from Jumbo Records in Leeds

Mary Anne Hobbs is to broadcast her BBC 6 Music show live from Jumbo Records in Leeds on Friday April 12.

The broadcast precedes Record Store Day, the annual national celebration of independent stores, which takes place on Saturday April 13.

Hobbs will be joined by special guests Rozi Plain, Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert, who will be playing live. The show will also feature an exclusive Friday Mix of Record Store Day releases plus Chemical Brothers tour DJ, Bugged Out resident and Back to Basics’ James Holroyd will be delivering a DJ set.

Hobbs said: “I’m excited to bring my 6 Music show to Leeds on Friday, broadcasting from Jumbo Records from 10.30am-1pm, ahead of Record Store Day this weekend. Rozi Plain, Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert play live and Leeds legend James Holroyd is DJing for us.”

On Saturday April 13, 6 Music presenters across the day – Mark Radcliffe and Stuart Maconie, Huey Morgan, Liz Kershaw, Gilles Peterson, Craig Charles and Tom Robinson – will be celebrating Record Store Day by only playing tracks from their own music collections and sharing their favourite record shop experiences over the years.

The shows can be heard live on BBC Radio 6 Music and on the BBC Sounds app.