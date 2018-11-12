Michael Buble set for Leeds First Direct Arena concert date

Heart-throb Michael Buble is set for a date with Leeds as he announced his new arena tour of the UK

The Canadian singer, known for hits including Home, Haven't Met You Yet and Everything, will play six dates across May and June next year as part of his tour in support of new album Love.

His tour will finish at Leeds' First Direct Arena on June 3 following concerts at Birmingham Resorts World Arena, London O2 Arena, Glasgow's SSE Hydro and the Manchester Arena

In a video released to promote the visit, the Grammy Award-winning artist, whose new album will be his first in two years, addresses his fans directly.

"Well, UK. It's happening and I can't wait to come back. I will be back to see all of you in May and June for my upcoming UK tour," he says before winking at the camera.

His return to the UK marks the release of his 10th record, entitled Love, which is displayed as a heart emoji and is billed as his most romantic to date.

It comes after the jazz singer took a two-year hiatus following his eldest son Noah's diagnosis with cancer, aged three, in November 2016.

It was previously reported that the experience had made him want to quit showbiz.

Tickets will be available at 9am on November 23 with presale on November 21.

Love is scheduled for release on November 16.