Music preview: Albion Records presents Onur Ozer at Distrikt Bar, Leeds

Albion Records are vastly becoming a stalwart imprint within the heart of the Leeds clubbing culture. Now into approaching their eighth release in 2018, they have drafted in a super selector in that of Onur Ozer to perform their Boxing Day shindig.

Here we sit down with label boss Donnie Keys who picks out his top five tracks from the Istanbul veteran.

Maze:

Love this track even now! This was one of Oner Ozer’s first records back in 2005, and what a way to launch himself on the map, straight in there on Vakent which went on to be one of the major players in the naughty’s with releases from Mathias Kaden, Robag Wruhme and then Oner’s first album Kasmir in 2007.

Clavichordrama:

Onur Ozer has always pushed boundaries, whether it’s DJ’ing or producing; his forward thinking approach finally caught the eye of one of the biggest labels on the planet in 2010 with a release on Cocoon – alas there is only a short clip of Clavichodrama online, but it’s majestic. Hammond-like organ sounds to tee off, with, for me, what then becomes a hard to catch but multi rhythmic event – it’s pure genius!

Albion Nights take place at Distrikt Bar, Leeds.

Treatment:

Next up has to be his duo project, with (stone cold killer selector Binh), they came as Treatment. The album is full of pure bliss, it was my purchase of the year back in 2015, and it’s had a fair few plays at the Albion Nights. Hard to pick one track as a favourite, but I’ve have to go with this gritty electro track with warping basslines and synths which feel like your in a warzone at points. Haunting but groovy as hell!

Hcore:

As I mentioned earlier Onur has always been experimental with his use of futuristic sounds and this is no different. Released on Libertine as a V.A alongside Saverio Celestri, Yoshi & Etienne; you’d be forgiven if you heard this and thought you’d been kicked into the future. It’s tough, it’s techno, it’s electro, it’s far in the future but with a gritty nod to the past too. Onur Ozer doing what he does best here!

Traumbone:

Last but by no means least it’s a track called Traumbone from his debut, and still his only solo album to date, ‘Kasmir’, which I briefly mentioned earlier; released back in 2007 on Vakent. At this time Ibiza was influxed by the rise of the underground superstar DJs, like Loco Dice, Ricardo Villalobos, Luciano & Richie Hawtin, stamping their authority down on the Amnesia Terrace on a weekly basis. Onur found himself regularly alongside those names playing on the Terrace. This particular track was huge on the island then and still one I play today for fond Ibiza memories.

