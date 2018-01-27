She's done it again: Britney Spears adds new tour date amid high demand for tickets

Britney Spears has added a new London tour date after huge demand for tickets.

Spears will return to the UK in the summer for a string of live shows, including at Brighton Pride on August 4, as part of her Piece Of Me tour.

Spears will play the Scarborough Open Air Theatre on August 17, the Manchester Arena on August 18, the 3Arena in Dublin on August 20, the SEE Hydro in Glasgow on August 22 and London's O2 Arena on August 24.

She will now also play at the O2 on August 25.

Entertainment company Live Nation announced the news on Twitter, writing: "Due to HUGE demand, @britneyspears has added another London show on the #PieceOfMe Tour at @TheO2."

Fans with access to pre-sale tickets were left disappointed on Friday after they said the website crashed as they tried to purchase.

Spears ended her Las Vegas residency on December 31 with a live performance from the Planet Hollywood hotel and casino that was broadcast on US television.

Spears opened the show in December 2013, giving more than 250 performances and selling more than 930,000 tickets.