Singer Tom Grennan to join Leeds ‘Big Busk’ for homeless charity

Pop singer Tom Grennan will be among the musicians taking part in a ‘Big Busk’ in Leeds next week to help tackle poverty and homelessness.

The Big Busk is a new partnership by the Big Issue North and ticket agency Skiddle, which has loaned its bus as a touring stage for a series of events which will run in five Northern cities during World Homeless Week, from October 9-13. The event, at Victoria Gardens in Leeds, takes place on Thursday October 11 from 2pm-7pm.

The Skiddle bus, which is being used on the Big Issue busking tour, which visits Leeds.

Alongside Tom Grennan, whose debut album Lighting Matches was a top five hit in July, there will be performances by alternative pop band Y.O.U.N.G., Louie James, Lara Rose and Miranda Arieh as well as a DJ set by Rick Witter of Shed Seven.

The Big Busk will be non-ticketed but it will have a pay-what-you-feel approach, with members of the public encouraged to donate to the Big Issue North Trust through cash, card or text payments throughout the day.

There will also be Big Issue North and Street Noise merchandise for sale and a raffle for music-related prizes.

Over the past year, Big Issue North magazine has been putting on events under the banner of Street Noise. Artists including Frank Turner, Clint Boon, and Puppet Rebellion have played shows to raise funds for Big Issue North Trust, the charity that supports people who sell the magazine to change their lives for the better. The Big Busk is set to be Street Noise’s biggest event yet.

Richard Dyer, co-founder and director of Skiddle – the UK’s biggest and busiest ticketing outlet, said: “We are delighted to launch this partnership with Big Issue North and are incredibly excited that The Big Busk will be visiting Leeds as part of its tour. As a Northern business, it is important for us to use the tools at our disposal to offer affordable, vibrant entertainment in a City so steeped in musical culture and we sincerely hope everyone jumps on board and gets involved in what promises to be a fantastic day of fundraising for a brilliant local cause.”

George Wright, fundraising manager at Big Issue North Trust, said: “All Street Noise events have one simple aim – to raise money for Big Issue North Trust, and change the lives of the people who sell Big Issue North magazine on the streets of the North. We’ve always been a champion of great music – especially from the North. Through Street Noise, we’re able to offer a platform for artists, and all for a great cause.

“It’s a huge boost to be able to partner with Skiddle, and use their knowhow and experience in offering great entertainment – and their bus! We’re so excited to see some great artists taking to the bus to change the lives of people who really need it.”

The Big Bus Busk schedule

Tuesday October 9: Manchester / Market Street

Wednesday October 10: Sheffield / Devonshire Gardens

Thursday October 11: Leeds / Victoria Gardens

Friday October 12: Liverpool / Williamson Square

Saturday October 13: Preston / Flag Market

For further details on The Big Busk visit: https://www.bigissuenorth.com/our-work/events/2018/09/street-noise-hits-road/